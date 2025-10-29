The Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) face a high-stakes Week 9 test as they travel to Orchard Park to battle the Buffalo Bills (5-2). The Chiefs are currently on a three-game win streak, having outscored recent opponents by a combined 89-24 in victories over the Detroit Lions (30-17), Las Vegas Raiders (31-0), and Washington Commanders (28-7). That momentum may be tested, as the latest injury report brings fresh challenges for Kansas City.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and guard Trey Smith all appeared on Wednesday’s injury report.

Pacheco, who exited the Commanders' game with a knee injury after rushing for 58 yards, has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The 26-year-old has recorded 78 carries for 329 yards (4.2 YPC) and one rushing touchdown this season, adding 372 total yards and two touchdowns across eight games. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is considered week-to-week.

Meanwhile, Brown missed practice due to illness. In his second season with the Chiefs, the 28-year-old has been a consistent contributor, recording 32 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns through eight games, averaging 9.9 yards per catch on 49 targets. Brown has formed a productive trio with Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes one of the league’s most dynamic receiving groups.

Smith, who missed the Week 8 win over Washington, returned to practice in a limited capacity while managing a back injury. The 2021 sixth-round pick from Tennessee, who signed a four-year, $94 million extension before the 2025 season, has become an important part of the Chiefs' offensive line, protecting Mahomes and anchoring the interior blocking unit.

The rest of the injury report included OT Josh Simmons (personal, DNP), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle, FP), and LB Nick Bolton (knee, FP).

Kansas City and Buffalo will renew bad blood at Highmark Stadium when they meet in Sunday’s showdown. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 in last season’s AFC Championship, though Buffalo has won four straight regular-season meetings.