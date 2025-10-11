Hollywood Brown had his second-best game of the 2025 season in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it came with a fine. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver received a $12,172 bill for his troubles a few days after leaving Duval with a 31-28 loss.

The NFL hit Brown with the fine for a penalty he received in the first quarter, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. Brown got tangled up with Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis and struck him in the helmet, which warranted the flag and, eventually, a fine.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown $12,172 for smacking #Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis on Monday night. Only Brown was penalized, or fined. pic.twitter.com/1oe0uyNkoE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown spent a decent amount of time in the slot, which lined him up across from Lewis. He split those snaps with JuJu Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs' traditional starting slot receiver, Rashee Rice, served the fifth chapter of his six-game suspension.

Brown ended the game catching four of his eight targets for 48 receiving yards. He only had more in Week 1, when he posted 99 receiving yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even with top wideout Xavier Worthy returning from a dislocated shoulder, Brown has remained a consistent part of the Chiefs' offensive game plan. Although his snap share has decreased each game, Brown's 257 receiving yards through five games are the second-most on the team, trailing Tyquan Thornton's 272 yards.

Chiefs look for big game from Hollywood Brown in Week 6

The Chiefs have one more game of Rice's suspension, giving the rest of their receiving corps one more week of additional opportunities. Kansas City takes on the Detroit Lions in Week 6, which is a particularly juicy matchup for Brown.

The Lions have been a notoriously man-heavy defense under Dan Campbell and have carried that trend into 2025 under first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. The approach has been successful thus far, but Detroit will be shorthanded in Week 6, without cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox.

Detroit's hobbled defense will create several one-on-one matchups for Brown and Worthy to potentially exploit. Both are dynamic downfield targets and should find success against a limited secondary.

While Brown and Worthy have both received lucrative target shares thus far, the latter was listed as questionable with a shoulder and ankle injury. Worthy appeared to hurt his ankle against the Jaguars, but has since been cleared. If there are any lingering effects, Brown will be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target in a favorable situation.