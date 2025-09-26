The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a massive showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, and Andy Reid delivered the update fans were waiting for. Reid confirmed that wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to suit up in Week 4. The Chiefs coach made it clear that Worthy has stayed in good condition despite battling through a shoulder issue. With Kansas City facing Baltimore, the return of Worthy could add a new wrinkle to the Chiefs-Ravens matchup.

According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Reid revealed that everyone on the roster practiced Thursday except rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who sat out due to illness. Reid stressed that Gillotte should be fine for Sunday. More importantly, the coach doubled down on Xavier Worthy’s progress, highlighting that the explosive receiver has not lost a step during his recovery. “He’s been able to keep himself in good shape,” Reid said. That reassurance was exactly what the Chiefs needed before one of their toughest games of the season.

The spotlight now shifts to how Kansas City deploys Worthy against the Ravens’ physical secondary. His speed and route-running could test Baltimore’s defense in ways few receivers can. For Patrick Mahomes, having Worthy available provides another downfield threat alongside Travis Kelce and Marquise Brown. It also gives Reid more flexibility in his play-calling as the Chiefs look to maintain offensive rhythm.

Meanwhile, the Ravens enter this game looking to steady themselves after a shaky 1-2 start. Their defense remains aggressive, and Lamar Jackson continues to operate at an MVP level. The Chiefs-Ravens clash has become one of the NFL’s most compelling matchups, and Worthy’s return adds another storyline. Worthy's ability to stretch the field could play a decisive role in whether Kansas City keeps pace with Baltimore’s offensive firepower.

Andy Reid’s optimism about Worthy signals a positive turn for Kansas City. The Chiefs have dealt with injuries before, but this week, they seem closer to full strength. For fans, the question is whether Worthy can make an immediate impact in a game with playoff-level stakes.