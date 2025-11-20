The Kansas City Chiefs opened Week 12 with a concerning development for both their offense and Fantasy Football managers. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury that he aggravated during the Week 11 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Worthy tweaked the ankle earlier Wednesday, leaving his status uncertain heading into Sunday’s must-win matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 22-year-old's ankle has been a recurring issue. The injury has nagged him for multiple weeks, and he previously appeared on the Week 11 injury report as a limited participant on Thursday before practicing fully on Friday and playing Sunday without an injury designation. Still, he logged a 76% snap against Denver, finishing with three catches for 25 yards against cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

This is not Worthy’s first health setback of the season. In Week 1, he dislocated his shoulder after colliding with Travis Kelce, an injury that kept him out for two games. Since returning, he has battled the persistent ankle issue while starting all eight games he has played.

Even when active, Worthy’s production has lagged. He has 27 catches on 45 targets for 281 yards and one touchdown, along with 7 carries for 73 rushing yards in eight starts this season. His performance metrics tell a similar story of inconsistency, as he ranks 41st among 85 eligible wide receivers with a 69.0 PFF grade.

Article Continues Below

Fantasy managers have felt that stagnation. Since wide receiver Rashee Rice’s return to the lineup, Worthy has scored between 5.5 and 10.3 fantasy points in every game, including back-to-back three-catch outings totaling 48 yards in his last two appearances. He has only one game above 11.1 fantasy points this season.

Kansas City, now 5–5, needs its playmakers as it looks to turn things against an Indianapolis team coming off a bye with a top-three pass-funnel defense in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. But Worthy’s missed Wednesday session adds uncertainty. Although mid-week rest days are often precautionary, a second straight missed practice on Thursday would indicate a real chance the rookie sits.

If Worthy is unavailable, the Chiefs will likely lean more heavily on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and a returning Isiah Pacheco, who practiced fully on Wednesday.