The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2025 NFL regular season attempting to avenge their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they may add a running back to their depth chart.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Kansas City might specifically be in the market for a third-down back.

“Isiah Pacheco is healthy and ready to resume the lead back role the team planned for him before his early-season broken right leg last year, but the room is thin behind him,” Graziano wrote. “Veteran Kareem Hunt just turned 30, and the Chiefs might use rookie Brashard Smith in a more nontraditional role that takes advantage of his receiving skills as he develops. The Chiefs could use a third-down back with some pass-protection ability and will be looking at trade and waiver possibilities as rosters get tinkered with ahead of Week 1.”

While the Chiefs are often regarded as a flashy offensive unit, thanks in large part to the presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and newly engaged tight end Travis Kelce, their recent campaigns have seen them benefit from a more balanced approach.

Article Continues Below

Injuries to their wide receivers have spurred part of this phenomenon, but Pacheco, Hunt, and other running backs have enjoyed success when they’ve been able to stay on the field.

Pacheco dealt with nagging injuries in 2024, but used this past offseason to become more durable.

“He (Isiah Pacheco) looks good,” Reid told A to Z Sports. “Physically, he looks real good. He’s put on a couple pounds of good weight. He got himself down there a little bit last year and leaned up, but man, yeah, I think he looks tremendous right now.”

The Chiefs will take on the San Diego Chargers in Week 1. It remains to be seen if they will add another running back before the campaign begins.