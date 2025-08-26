The Kansas City Chiefs were on the precipice of history last year when they were on track to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl crown. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, swooped in and said: Nah.

For the Chiefs, who have built a dynasty in recent years, simply making the playoffs isn't enough. Moral victories aren't welcome either. It's either the Vince Lombardi Trophy or bust. Following the bitter end to their campaign last season, Patrick Mahomes and company want nothing else but to reclaim the throne.

It's a straightforward vision. But of course, it's easier said than done. While it's highly plausible that the Chiefs will rule the AFC West for the 10th straight year, unforeseen hurdles—injuries, internal strife, and off-field drama—could derail their chances.

But for now, all signs are pointing to a successful run for Kansas City, which could be foreshadowed by two bold predictions.

Chiefs prediction No. 1: Rashee Rice will be named to the Pro Bowl

If there's one player who's raring to return to the gridiron, it's Rice. He was limited to only four games last year after injuring his LCL and hamstring. There was optimism that he would return later in the campaign, but it didn't happen.

Legal issues also hounded him, compounding his woes. He was involved in a hit-and-run case in Dallas, which led to a $1 million lawsuit for causing major injuries to the victims. In July, he was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time. He was also investigated for allegedly punching a photographer at a downtown club in Dallas.

It remains unclear when the 25-year-old Rice will serve his jail sentence. But amid all the turbulence, the prediction is that he will take a massive leap this year and make it to his first-ever Pro Bowl. He will channel his frustrations and become a beast on the field as Mahomes' top target at wide receiver.

Even if he gets suspended by the NFL for multiple games, the former SMU standout will still produce enough numbers to warrant a nod to the Pro Bowl and earn a sense of redemption.

Before last year's setbacks, Rice was having a strong campaign. He tallied 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.

Chiefs prediction No. 2: Patrick Mahomes will win his third MVP

Opposing fans rejoiced when Mahomes struggled against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. It's no secret that many want him to fail, a by-product of his continued brilliance and the Chiefs' sustained success.

A notorious competitor, Mahomes will use the growing vitriol as fuel to shut everyone up. At 29 years old, he's at his athletic prime, and no other quarterback in the NFL can be as creative as Mahomes when the stakes are high.

The three-time Super Bowl champion tallied his most efficient stint last year with a 67.5 completion rate, proving that he's getting even more clinical.

According to a report from ESPN's Nate Taylor, Mahomes also focused on improving his footwork and precision on deep passes in the offseason.

“There's an obsession that he has with being perfect at what he does. He wants to be great. The accuracy part is critical, being friendly to the receivers. Really, from the hips down is one focus that we have,” said Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning MVP Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will continue to make more eye-popping numbers this season, but Mahomes' value will be more significant and difficult to ignore.