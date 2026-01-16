Eli Manning is one of the latest NFL stars to give their insight on the rumors surrounding whether Travis Kelce will be retiring soon.

After 13 years in the league, his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is ending this season, and the Chiefs not made it to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, there has been a lot of talk about whether the tight end will hang up his cleats. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback weighed in on Kelce's eventual decision and gave words of encouragement in the process.

“That's his decision, that only he can make, and only he knows what his desire and commitment towards it is. And it's one of those deals, as you get older, it's not like you can do less and get the same result. You gotta work twice as hard to get half the results — the injuries, the buildup, you're getting slower, the fast-twitch motions,” Manning told PEOPLE.

Manning added that he believes that whatever Kelce decides will be the best option for him. The former New York Giants

“I think as [Kelce] thinks over these next few weeks or months, he'll kind of know like, ‘Hey, am I itching to get back there and start grinding and start training and start doing everything I need to do or am I ready for this next chapter?’ And he's got other opportunities, he's got other things that he can stay busy with,” he added.

When Kelce decides to make his retirement decision, it's likely that he could make the announcement on his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. On the Jan. 7 episode of New Heights, Kelce shared that the decision is still up in the air.

“It’s a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said. “I think right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and when it all settles down.”