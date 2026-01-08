If it is up to Patrick Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will return from his injury better than ever.

Stroupe took to X, formerly Twitter, to post an old photo of Mahomes working out from May 1, 2021. The last time he posted that photo, which was on Instagram, he captioned it, “It's personal.” However, he captioned it by putting the NFL on notice.

“Remember the last time they said he would never be the same[?]” he asked, also posting a variety of emojis along with his caption.

Remember the last time they said he would never be the same. ✂️🦿👷‍♂️↗️📈⏫ pic.twitter.com/eetoqXuQ7Q — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Of course, Stroup is likely referring to Mahomes' previous toe injury, which required surgery after the 2020 NFL season concluded. He suffered the injury in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns.

That year ended with disappointment as well. The Chiefs were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 in Tom Brady's final Super Bowl. In 2025, the Chiefs went 6-11 and missed the playoffs, and Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' injury occurred in Week 15

Mahomes suffered his torn ACL injury during the fourth quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gardner Minshew would fill in for Mahomes, and he tore his ACL the following week. Chris Oladokun, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Shane Buechele finished the season under center.

Before his injury, Mahomes was averaging 256.2 yards per game, throwing for 3,587 yards. He also passed for 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mahomes also rushed for 422 yards (a career-high) and five touchdowns.

Now, Mahomes is rehabbing his torn ACL and LCL injuries after getting surgery to repair them. Hopefully, he will be back in time for the first game of the 2026 NFL season. The Chiefs are going to hope to get back to the top of the mountain after five Super Bowl appearances under Mahomes.