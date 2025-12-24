After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 16-13 during Week 15 of the NFL, they were eliminated from the playoffs. This was devastating for the team as they had a decade-long streak of postseason appearances.

During an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce spoke to diehard Chiefs fan and actor, Paul Rudd, where he apologized on behalf of the team for not making it further than planned.

“As a brother and a Chiefs fan, I love you, I'm sorry, but how are you feeling as a Chiefs fan right now?” Travis asked Rudd.

“Aw! Well, I'm thinking about you, brother,” the Death of a Unicorn actor responded.

“I know you shot me that text. I appreciate you, man,” Travis told Rudd.

The actor has been present at several Chiefs games over the years espeically during the playoffs and Super Bowl appearances. For the 2020 AFC Championship, he served as the official Spirit Leader to get the crowd hyped.

“Honestly, how am I feeling about it? As a Chiefs fan, I am so happy to be a Chiefs fan,” Rudd said, smiling. “The joy and the memories and everything the Chiefs have given me, with my family, with my kid… It's been an embarrassment of riches.”

Rudd added that he has faith in the future of the Chiefs and is appreciative of the memories.

“This wasn't the year, but that's okay,” Rudd continued. “I know it's tough. I'm excited for whoever does it for their fanbase that they get to share the same kind of things that I got to share with my son for all three of those victories.”

In that moment, Kelce seemed touched as he began to smile and responded,”Man.”

Rudd added: “…and even the losses, you know? It's the best, so you know, I'm thinking about Patrick [Mahomes], I'm wishing him a speedy recovery… and everything for the club, but you know what? I'm okay.”

Following the Week 15 loss, during the Chiefs quarterback suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He has since been recovering from his surgery that was successful. Mahomes took to X to share that he is doing well and is hopeful for the next season.

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts,” Mahomes wrote on X on Dec. 14. “But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.”

The Chiefs' next game this season will be on Christmas (Dec. 25) against the Denver Broncos.