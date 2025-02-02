Travis Kelce won’t be accompanying his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a solid reason for missing music’s biggest night — his commitment to preparing for Super Bowl 59.

The Grammys will be held on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but the Super Bowl, where Kelce’s Chiefs will compete against the Philadelphia Eagles, takes place just one week later on February 9 in New Orleans. As a result, Kelce will need to stay focused on practice and team preparation ahead of the high-stakes game.

Although Kelce won’t walk the red carpet with Swift, insiders confirmed that he’ll be cheering her on from afar. “He will be cheering her on, as he always does,” an anonymous source shared with Entertainment Tonight. Despite his absence, Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl is expected, as she’ll be there to support her boyfriend on game day. In fact, Kelce’s family and Swift’s family are both excited about the upcoming event, with Swift’s dad, Scott, being a lifelong Eagles fan.

A Look at Kelce and Swift’s Supportive Relationship

This isn’t the first time Kelce has had to miss a significant event due to his Super Bowl responsibilities. Last year, while Swift took home her fourth Grammy Award for Midnights, Kelce was absent, again due to his NFL obligations. Even then, he made it clear how much he admired Swift’s accomplishments. During a pre-game press conference, he praised her, saying, “She’s rewriting the history books herself.” He added that he had to “hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too,” referring to his goal of winning another Super Bowl ring.

Swift has already made history herself, becoming the first woman to be nominated for Album of the Year seven times. She’s earned five nominations this year for her album The Tortured Poets Department, showing just how much her career continues to soar.

With Travis Kelce’s Chiefs aiming for another championship and Swift’s undeniable success in the music world, this power couple continues to show strong mutual support as they each pursue their goals.