Kyle Juszczyk is back! The 49ers fullback has resigned with the franchise after previously being a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Juszczyk reportedly has signed a two-year deal worth $8 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Kyle's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, made an emotional post about the re-signing and how much she and the athlete love living in the Bay Area.

“This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay,” Kristin captioned a recap video of Kyle playing football with Harry Styles' ‘Sign of the Times' playing in the background. “We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years.”

In the video, it showed moments of Kristin , who is known for her customized athletic meets streetwear designs, cheering her husband on while he's playing football. Kristin went through all of the behind-the-scenes moment of her laughing with friends and other WAGS at the stadium, Kyle running from the field to give her a kiss, and the bonding between the players and their supporters throughout the years.

“It’s truly been the best years of our lives,” she continued. “Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! [red heart] We’re forever Faithful @49ers @juicecheck44.”

Fans gave their congratulations on the news in the comment section as they wished the Juszczyk's a warm welcome back.

“Thank god. Don’t scare me like that again,” one fan wrote.

“Not emotionally prepared for the happiness I feel rn,” another fan commented.

“God is so good !!!! He heard our prayers ! The world knew this move was not right ! We don't know you guys personally but appreciate and value your energy & impact on the team. Kyle is a key player to our team , so important in so many ways,” one fan reacted.

“Not only on the field but off the field!! The 49ers would not be the same without him ! We get to keep our power couple, we get to enjoy the weekly red and gold fits, we get to Keep the KITTLES & JUSZCZYKS TOGETHER. WE GET TO KEEP CHANTING ‘JUICEEEEEEEEEEE' we the faithful are forever grateful on both ends for this agreement !!!!!! Thank you @49ers !!! Thank you @juicecheck44 ! Others will never understand the vibe !!!!!” the fan concluded.

The 49ers didn't have the best season with only six wins and 11 losses. Their last game was on January 5, 2025 when the Arizona Cardinals won 47-24.

Even then, he knew he wanted to continue to play. “I know I'm not done.”

“I'm definitely not done playing,” he added. “I've seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games and please show me where I've regressed, so I have no plans of stopping.”

The season prior, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl and went against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for the 49ers they lost to the Chiefs 22-25.

Kyle has been playing with the 49ers since 2017. He previously was on the Baltimore Ravens from 2013-2016.