Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is currently dealing with right shoulder and back injuries. As a result, he failed to participate in Thursday's practice, giving backup Kenny Pickett all of the first-team reps with Vegas preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith, who is 35 years old, has now missed two consecutive practices in a row. Reports indicate that Pickett is expected to get the start while Smith continues nursing his injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“For a second straight day, Raiders QB Geno Smith did not practice today due to a right shoulder and back injury, and Kenny Pickett is expected to start Sunday against his former Eagles team, per sources.”

If that is the case, then this would be Smith's first missed game of the season. The 12-year veteran has been the starting quarterback for the Raiders throughout the 2025-26 campaign, as he's recorded 2,648 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 67.0% of his pass attempts. However, he's also leading the league with 14 interceptions.

Geno Smith sustained a shoulder and back injury during the Raiders' 24-17 Week 14 loss. It was bad enough that Kenny Pickett had to sub into the contest. It was Pickett's third appearance this season, and the former first-round pick ended that game with 97 passing yards and a 72.7% completion percentage.

With Las Vegas owning a 2-11 record entering Week 15, the Raiders are at the bottom of the standings. If the season were over, the team would have the No. 2 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Fans might be rooting for a loss to maintain the high-value draft pick. However, the club is more than likely trying to earn a win over a roller coaster of an Eagles team.