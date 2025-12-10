The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles this week, and there's a good chance they will be without Geno Smith due to his shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Raiders QB Geno Smith, dealing with a shoulder injury, is considered unlikely to start on Sunday, sources say. He won’t practice today. That would put Kenny Pickett in line to start against the Eagles, his former team,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain if Smith will be out for an extended period, but as of now, it looks like Pickett will be getting the first-team reps.

The Raiders lost Geno Smith in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos, which is when he suffered a right shoulder injury. Smith's shoulder locked up after he was hit while completing a pass to Brock Browers to end the third quarter.

Kenny Pickett came in when the fourth quarter started and played for the rest of the game, completing 8 of his 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

A day after the game, head coach Pete Carroll said he did not have an update on Smith, and he wouldn't know for a couple of days. It looks like that update was not very positive, and Smith will most likely miss the matchup against the Eagles.

The Raiders have had a rough season, as they're currently on a seven-game losing streak, and they can't seem to find a groove on either side of the ball. The offense has been the area that has been struggling for the most part, and they've even made moves such as firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

That didn't work because the Raiders have still struggled, and at this point, they might just need to find a way to get more talent on the team during the offseason.