The Las Vegas Raiders watched a former franchise head coach land a high-profile gig. Let alone someone with USC ties to Pete Carroll in Lane Kiffin — who landed at LSU Sunday.

Carroll once saw a 31-year-old Kiffin go from USC to the Raiders during a time they were in Oakland. He even got asked if he had any thought of watching Kiffin jam from Ole Miss and accept the offer from a rival.

“I don't have any opinion of what he did. I just talked to him the way I do normally,” Carroll answered via Nick Walters of Vegas Sports Today. “I've known him just about his whole life so that was just being there for him.”

Kiffin revealed he sought the advice of Carroll before he jumped at LSU's opportunity.

Pete Carroll dealing with another assistant move for Raiders

Article Continues Below

Carroll is enduring a rather rough 2025 season at his fourth NFL stop. He's also dealing with one major change.

The Raiders and Carroll fired Chip Kelly from his offensive coordinator duties on Nov. 23. Kelly's system became marred with inconsistency — from Geno Smith struggling to Ashton Jeanty not dominating out the gate.

But now Carroll is dealing with a new rumor involving Kelly's fallout. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed Carroll never allowed Kelly to run his style of offense.

“It was unlike anything Kelly previously had run,” Rapoport wrote in his report. He added that this Raiders offense looked like the one Shane Waldron ran in 2023 for the Seattle Seahawks, when Carroll was head coach. The insider added how Carroll favored more under-center zone schemes — whereas Kelly preferred running out of the shotgun.