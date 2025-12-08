This was supposed to be a fine season for the Las Vegas Raiders. After trading for Geno Smith, signing head coach Pete Carroll, and drafting Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas had hopes of being a good team. Perhaps a Super Bowl was a little out of reach, but the Raiders were at least hoping to be competitive this season.

Unfortunately, the only thing that the Raiders are competing for this season is a good draft position. Las Vegas has arguably been the worst team in the NFL this season. Their supposedly talented offense just hasn't gelled all year long, and their defense hasn't done enough to save their inept attack. Most of their struggles on offense stem from their disastrous offensive line, which has been placed under the microscope so many times.

Against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders' offensive line hit a new low. Their awful play both in pass blocking and run blocking has been a running theme this season, and they continued that trend against the ferocious Broncos defense. Josh Dubow pointed out a sad statistic that really told the story of Las Vegas' 2025 season.

“#Raiders are first team in Super Bowl era with 5 straight games allowing 4+ sacks and rushing for fewer than 75 yards,” Dubow posted on X.

Dubow also pointed out a fact that's been circling amongst NFL fans as of late. “Pete Carroll's son, Brennan, is the (Raiders') offensive line coach and run game coordinator,” Dubow wrote.

The Raiders' offensive line has been much-maligned this season, and for good reason. Smith's struggles this season have been attributed in part to his paper-thin offensive line being unable to protect him. On the other hand, Jeanty hasn't been able to get going this season, thanks in large part to the offensive line struggling to block up a run concept properly.

At 2-11 this season, the Raiders have nothing to play for but good draft positioning.