It's been a long and disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the team is 2-10 entering Week 14. Star defender Maxx Crosby has been dealing with a knee injury since mid-November but has yet to miss any games. In recent comments, head coach Pete Carroll believes that trend is going to continue.

While talking with media members on Friday, Carroll said outright that the 28-year-old edge rusher will play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to Nick Walters of Channel 13 News Las Vegas. Carroll also said that he and the organization wanted to ensure Crosby gets the rest he needs, but he's set to play anyway.

“Maxx [Crosby] is going to play,” said Pete Carroll. “I can't believe not playing. We really wanted to maximize the rest opportunity here. He's planning on playing.”

Article Continues Below

“Maxx is going to play.”#Raiders HC Pete Carroll says he’s confident Maxx Crosby (knee) will play vs the Broncos despite missing two straight days of practice. “We really wanted to maximize the rest opportunity here.” pic.twitter.com/AFFzPszJL4 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 5, 2025

This isn't the first time the four-time Pro Bowler has dealt with knee issues late in the season. Maxx Crosby had to get knee surgery in the 2024 offseason due to an injury he was dealing with in the previous campaign. It's now the third year in a row where his knees are coming into question in the back end of a regular season.

Despite that, Crosby continues to play through the pain and deliver for the Raiders. Although the team's record has them at the bottom of the league, Maxx Crosby's effort is unquestionable. He enters Week 14 with 59 combined tackles (37 solo), 17 quarterback hits, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He'll aim to improve those numbers against a tough Broncos team on Sunday.