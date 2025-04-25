The 2025 NFL Draft is underway, and one of the most explosive playmakers in this year's draft has a home. After plenty of speculation that this would be the pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This selection comes after Raiders head coach Pete Carroll tried to give “clues” about the pick.

Jeanty is by far the best running back prospect in the 2025 draft class. In fact, many NFL scouts believe that Jeanty is the best back to enter the league since Saquon Barkley back in 2018.

Ashton Jeanty is the fourth-best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ClutchPoints' Big Board.

Jeanty's father served in the U.S. Navy, which caused him to move from place to place as a child. When Jeanty began playing football, he started as a quarterback at a base school where his father was stationed in Naples, Italy. He eventually transitioned to the running back position and moved back to Texas to play high school football at Lone Star High School.

Jeanty joined Boise State in 2022 and spent two seasons sharing a backfield with George Holani. He was then able to take over the backfield in 2024 after Holani left for the NFL.

Jeanty put up some absurd numbers during his final season at Boise State. He logged 374 carries for a whopping 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, which was good for an astounding seven yards per carry. That kind of efficiency is incredible for an entire season, and even better when you consider he had close to 400 carries.

Jeanty fell just 27 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.

Ultimately, Ashton Jeanty finished as the runner-up for the Heisman trophy, losing to Colorado superstar Travis Hunter, who went No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns. Jeanty still managed to rack up plenty of awards despite missing out on the Heisman. He won the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award, Bobby Bowden Trophy, and was named a unanimous All-American.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded Jeanty as a Pro Bowl talent. He even gave Jeanty a pro comparison to LaDainian Tomlinson.

Jeanty will enter the NFL as the frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Raiders fans must be excited that their team landed Ashton Jeanty. New Raiders quarterback Geno Smith also must be ecstatic to have a star running back ready to roll at this side, while Carroll gets his new Marshawn Lynch.