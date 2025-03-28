There have been a few NFL comebacks this offseason, one that included Michael Gallup signing with the Washington Commanders after a brief retirement. He's not the only wide receiver to give football another chance, as Hunter Renfrow is the latest player attempting a comeback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Comeback? Former Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, who did not play football last year but is still just 29-years-old, is visiting his old team the Raiders today, per me and Tom Pelissero. The SC-native also visited the Panthers Wednesday and could do more. He plans to play in 2025,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Renfrow didn't play in 2024 after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2023 season. It seemed like Renfrow was planning on making a comeback this year, especially after this message on social media earlier in March.

“Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell…… guess I shouldn’t have started working out again 2 months ago lol,” Renfrow wrote on X.

It looks like Renfrow wasn't trolling when he said he was working out, and hopefully, he's able to land on a team.

Hunter Renfrow looking to make NFL comeback

Renfrow played with the Raiders for all five seasons of his career. In his first three seasons, he had 500 or more yards, and in 2021, he finished with 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. 2022 was a slow year for him as he only played in 10 games.

There's no doubt that Renfrow can help a team now, and having a reunion with the Raiders could be at the top of his list. With Geno Smith in the building as QB1, he'll have a reliable person to throw him the ball, as his years with the Raiders in the past consisted of some inconsistency at the position.

The Panthers could also be a good option for Renfrow, as Bryce Young started to figure it out on the field late last season. Veterans like Adam Thielen were able to be successful with Young at quarterback, and someone like Renfrow can see the same success. Those two won't be the only teams reaching out to see what the receiver looks like, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on a team before the season starts.

Luckily for Renfrow, he can take his time with his decision, and he may not want to sign outright with a team immediately.