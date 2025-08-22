On paper, Las Vegas has serviceable pass-catchers. Meyers is a sure-handed route runner who thrives in the slot or as a second option, but he isn’t built to carry an offense. Tre Tucker provides speed, yet he’s still working on consistency and has not proven he can be a high-volume weapon.

The truth is Geno Smith is at his best when he can spread the ball around but still rely on one go-to receiver in critical situations. In Seattle, that role was filled by DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett. Without Adams in Las Vegas, there is no equivalent presence in the lineup. For Carroll’s system, which thrives on play-action shots and balanced tempo, not having a reliable perimeter weapon puts a ceiling on the Raiders’ offense.

Simply put, if the Raiders want Geno Smith to play efficiently and give their defense favorable game scripts, they need a No. 1-caliber wideout.

The Ideal Trade Target: Terry McLaurin

The Commanders are still in contract disputes with their star wide receiver and after shipping away their 2024 leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr., there could be another trade on the way. While Terry McLaurin has been the face of Washington’s offense for years, he turns 30 this season, and the franchise may be ready to lean on its younger receivers while stockpiling future assets instead paying an aging veteran.

McLaurin is a perfect fit for Las Vegas. He’s a polished route runner, he consistently wins contested catches, and he is versatile enough to line up across formations—exactly the kind of target Geno Smith thrives with. More importantly, McLaurin doesn’t need 10–12 targets a game to be impactful. His ability to stretch defenses vertically would open space for Meyers underneath and give the Raiders a far more balanced passing attack.

Trade Proposal

Las Vegas Raiders receive:

WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders receive:

2026 2nd-round pick

2027 4th-round pick

WR Tre Tucker

This deal provides Washington with valuable draft capital for their rebuild while still getting a young receiver in Tucker, who offers explosive speed and special-teams value. For the Raiders, surrendering a future second-rounder is steep but necessary when the pressing need for a reliable weapon outweighs future considerations.

How McLaurin Changes the Offense

Adding McLaurin transforms the Raiders’ offensive outlook overnight. Rather than being forced into short, methodical drives, the offense suddenly has a player who can produce chunk plays. Geno Smith is at his best in a rhythm passing game that mixes intermediate routes with occasional deep shots. McLaurin’s presence now forces defenses to commit extra coverage, creating mismatches for Meyers, tight ends, and the running game.

Pete Carroll’s philosophy has always emphasized complementary football—an offense that controls tempo and allows the defense to dictate terms. With McLaurin, the Raiders would gain an efficient passing game that still holds explosive upside. This balance is exactly what Carroll needs to keep the Raiders competitive in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Justin Herbert’s Chargers.

The Raiders aren’t far from being a team that can surprise in 2025. They have a motivated head coach, a veteran quarterback who fits the system, and a defense ready to establish an identity. What they lack is a true No. 1 receiving option. Standing pat would be a mistake; Las Vegas cannot afford to waste Geno Smith’s first year at the helm waiting for a young receiver to develop.

That’s why pursuing a last-minute trade for Terry McLaurin makes too much sense. It fills their most pressing offensive hole, gives Geno a trusted target, and aligns perfectly with Pete Carroll’s vision of team-building. If the Raiders are serious about making a run at the postseason, pulling the trigger on this deal before Week 1 should be a no-brainer.