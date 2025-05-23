After taking him early in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders hope Ashton Jeanty will turn their franchise around. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Jeanty is well on his way to being the answer.

Early in the 2025 offseason, Carroll believes Jeanty is “on point” with where he wants him. With expectations already sky-high for the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Carroll sees Jeanty hitting the ground running in his first year as a professional.

“[Ashton Jeanty has been] doing great,” Carroll said, via NBC Sports. “He's right on point with everything that we're doing [and] studying really hard. He's been really diligent about all aspects. There's nothing that he doesn't find important. He's going to work hard on his pass protection, the third-down type of work, see if he can contribute in that kind of role as well.”

The Raiders recently went viral when Jeanty claimed in an interview that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is making him change his iconic nonchalant backfield stance. However, other than the few nitpicks, Las Vegas appears to have no buyer's remorse one month after making Jeanty the No. 6 overall pick.

Raiders expect Ashton Jeanty to take over running back room

Jeanty will have competition, but the Raiders' starting running back job is entirely his to lose. Las Vegas signed 33-year-old speedster Raheem Mostert in free agency and returns 2024 breakout star Sincere McCormick and Zamir White. However, after struggling with one of the worst rushing offenses in 2024, none of the three should be a viable threat to Jeanty's role.

After ending his collegiate career as one of the greatest running backs in Division I history, Jeanty enters the NFL with lofty expectations. Many scouts view him as a generational talent, with pre-draft comparisons to Saquon Barkley, LaDanian Tomlinson and Jamaal Charles. His unique combination of size and speed are unprecedented, as Jeanty racked up a ridiculous 1,970 yards after contact in his final year at Boise State, an FBS record.

Jeanty joins quarterback Geno Smith and wideout Jack Bech as new additions to the Raiders' offense. After being one of the worst offensive teams in 2024, Las Vegas had arguably the best offseason of any team in the NFL to substantially increase its 2025 season outlook.