The Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) suffered a pathetic 40–6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in a Sunday rout. The loss was their fourth straight and third double-digit defeat under head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll, the NFL’s oldest head coach at 74, was brought in to stabilize the franchise after Antonio Pierce’s firing. So far this season, Las Vegas has taken a step backward, getting beaten soundly in all three phases of the game. However, Carroll insisted on keeping the faith. He addressed the media after the loss and said:

“We have to keep believing, and we have to keep proving it. The young guys that got a chance to play today will be better for it in the long run of it, but we need to get our guys back out there too. So, we'll see how we can do next week, and we'll just start all over again.”

The game came apart at the seams for the Raiders, who went into the matchup shorthanded and behind the eight ball without several starters, including tight ends Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion), cornerback Eric Stokes (knee), and linebacker Germaine Pratt, a surprise scratch for non-injury reasons.

The Raiders’ first drive showed a glimmer of hope as they marched methodically down the field, eating up nearly 10 minutes on 16 plays, but they came up empty-handed in the end zone, settling for a 24-yard Daniel Carlson kick, their only points until the fourth.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who entered the game with mounting pressure over his performance, started efficiently, completing 6 of 7 passes, including a 29-yard wheel route to rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. However, the offense stalled near the goal line and collapsed afterward.

From that point forward, Indianapolis scored touchdowns on six straight drives, a feat no team had achieved against Las Vegas since 1988. The Colts converted 8 of 10 third-down attempts, exposing defensive holes across the board. Linebacker Devin White and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly were repeatedly targeted, while Las Vegas’ defense failed to record a single sack.

On offense, Smith just couldn’t get out of his own way. The 35-year-old veteran finished 22-of-32 for 228 yards, but threw two interceptions and posted a 63.2 passer rating. His nine interceptions this season are the most by a Raiders quarterback since Jim Plunkett in 1982, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, Colts QB Mac Jones was sharp, completing 20-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 113 passer rating.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was the only bright spot for Las Vegas, tallying 109 scrimmage yards on 19 touches, averaging nearly six yards per play. TE Albert Okwuegbunam (five catches for 36 yards) and Ian Thomas (three for 20) filled in amid the injury crisis, but the Raiders once again failed to score a touchdown, the second time this season they’ve been held without one.

Special teams troubles only poured salt in the wound. One week after a blocked field goal cost them against the Chicago Bears, punter A.J. Cole had a punt blocked in the first half, giving the Colts the ball at the 8-yard line, which led directly to a Jonathan Taylor touchdown. It was the third blocked punt Las Vegas has allowed since 2024, the most in the NFL during that span, per the Associated Press.

The Raiders hit the road in Week 6 to face the Tennessee Titans, desperate to turn the tide and prevent their season from going down the drain after four straight defeats.