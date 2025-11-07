With a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, the Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 2-7, dead last in the AFC West. Blame for the disappointing campaign has been spread all around, as NFL analyst Mina Kimes leads a horde of fans throwing Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly under the bus.

Kimes held nothing back on the coaches during and after the 10-7 loss. The 40-year-old directly blamed everything about Las Vegas' offense for the team's shortcomings, from its coaching to its execution.

Kimes aired her frustrations on the social media platform Bluesky.

“Every Raiders series is the same,” Kimes wrote. “Bad first down run. Immediate pressure on second down. *Fart noise* on third down.”

“Forgot to add: pointless screen,” she commented on her own post. “Multiple runs into a stacked box to set up the long field goal that you inevitably miss.”

Kimes' initial post blatantly called out Carroll and Kelly for their bland playcalling, but it did not mention their names. She was much more direct with her second post.

“People are dunking on me for being optimistic about Geno (fair!) when they should be dunking on me for thinking Chip 2.0 was gonna work.”

The analyst then reacted to a fan who called the Raiders a “poorly coached team” by saying, “Yes — they're losing winnable games.”

Raiders' questionable coaching leading to dreadful results

The Raiders' coaching staff has been called into question all year by fans and experts alike. Many viewed Pete Carroll as an ideal hire as head coach, but his inaugural season with the team could not have gone any worse.

Although Carroll himself might not be to blame, his hiring of Chip Kelly has been scrutinized. Raiders fans immediately bashed Kelly early in the season for his unwillingness to utilize rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and then for his senseless response to the criticism.

The Raiders' loss to the Broncos epitomized most of the team's struggles all season. Las Vegas entered the week with the third-worst scoring offense, while averaging the third-fewest total yards per game. They managed just seven points against Denver despite frequently finding themselves in advantageous positions.

Carroll and Kelly are far from the only Raiders to receive criticism, as fans have attacked quarterback Geno Smith all season. Yet, if something does not turn around quickly, their tenure could end much sooner than most predicted it would upon its formation.