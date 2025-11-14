The AFC West is among the most interesting divisions so far in the 2025 NFL season, but the race there would have been much more riveting if the Las Vegas Raiders were part of it. They are seemingly not, as Pete Carroll's team is on pace to finish last in the group. The Raiders only have two wins through 10 weeks and are entering Week 11 of the campaign on a three-game losing skid.

There is no hiding the truth about Las Vegas, and even Carroll is one to acknowledge it: the Raiders' 2025 season is not going according to plan.

“It’s been crappy and this is not what I had expected to happen,” the 74-year-old Carroll said about how the Raiders season is going, per Levi Edwards of the team's official website. “And I didn’t feel that we’d be this far behind the start of this season. … It still is what it is and we have to deal with it.”

The Raiders started the season with a loud message sent across the league, as they took down the New England Patriots in Foxborough in Week 1, 20-13. But it has been a downhill ride for the team ever since, as Las Vegas won just once in the next eight games, and that lone victory during that stretch was against the Tennessee Titans, arguably the worst club in the entire NFL, thus far.

Subpar play from quarterback Geno Smith is often a low point of discussion in Las Vegas. The Raiders are near the bottom of the league with averages of just 272.7 total yards per game and 15.4 points per outing. Their defense is doing better, but it's not much to write home about either, as Las Vegas is allowing 24.4 points per contest.

The good news for Las Vegas is that there is still time for it to turn things around. The Raiders can begin with that this coming Monday in a Week 11 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.