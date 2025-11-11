The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season, currently standing at 2-7. They have a few bright spots, including rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers on offense, as well as Maxx Crosby along the defensive line. Crosby has proven to be one of the best defenders in the NFL and was seen as a significant potential trade option, too. However, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib recently criticized him for his run defense.

During “The Arena” Podcast, Aqib Talib said ‘f—k his stats, he can’t stop the run’ talking about Maxx Crosby along the defensive line. Crosby responded on his podcast, “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” by saying he doesn't blame Talib for being uneducated. He also noted that his stats speak for themselves, and he doesn't need to explain himself.

“You can’t get mad at somebody that’s uneducated in the situation,” Crosby said. “It is what it is. He can sit there and say whatever because honestly he started talking about, I think it was more in defense of Micah, the whole conversation and everyone knows me and Micah are boys and we’re a couple of the best defensive players in the world.”

Crosby continued, “I don’t even have to defend myself. Go look up the numbers, go look up the tape, go watch me play a football game. Go watch the game I played on Thursday.”

This season, Maxx Crosby has 37 total tackles, 23 solos, 14 assists, five sacks, and one forced fumble. He has continued to be a one-man wrecking ball for the Raiders on defense, despite their overall team struggles, with both the run and the pass.

Crosby also said that he was disappointed in Talib because when he was in college, he worked out in Texas with former NFL player Damon Harrison at Aqib Talib’s D1 Gym and met his family. They were all very friendly to him. He also said that everyone is allowed to have their own opinion, but he would love to watch film with Talib to show him he can play.

One of the biggest things that makes this even more awkward is the fact that Crosby mentions that he knows Talib's brother, who is now serving 37 years in prison due to murdering a youth football coach. This has the potential to escalate into a much bigger feud if Talib becomes angry with his response.