The Las Vegas Raiders do not look great coming out of Week 10. Las Vegas lost an ugly game against Denver where they completely fell apart outside of one touchdown drive. They are 2-7 and riding a three-game losing streak, and it seems like the entire 2025 season hangs in the balance.

Simply put, the Raiders could really use a win in Week 11.

Las Vegas will host Dallas on Monday Night Football. The Raiders have played their last few opponents incredibly close but could not come up with any wins. But the Raiders will be looking to change that in front of their home crowd.

But can the Raiders actually come out on top in this one? And which players will need to have a big game to get past the Cowboys?

Below we will explore three Raiders bold predictions ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Cowboys.

Ashton Jeanty has over 150 total yards against weak Cowboys defense

It is fair to say that Jeanty's rookie season has not lived up to expectations.

Don't get me wrong, the 21-year-old running back has already proven that he has a bright future in the NFL. But many Raiders fans hoped he could completely transform their offense.

Jeanty has 143 carries for 547 rushing yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He also has 23 receptions for 136 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. That is solid production for only playing nine games, but the hope is that Jeanty can do much more than that.

Thankfully, the Raiders have a great matchup in Week 11 that could allow Jeanty to do just that.

The Cowboys have one of the worst defensive units in the entire NFL. They are most known for their terrible secondary, which has allowed 254.4 passing yards per game in 2025. That is fourth worst in the NFL, better than only the Steelers, Commanders, and Bengals.

But Dallas also struggles against the run, allowing a whopping 143 rushing yards per game.

This sets the stage for Jeanty to finally have a signature performance that shows why the Raiders picked him at sixth overall.

I am predicting that Jeanty will have at least 150 all-purpose yards against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Let's also give him at least one rushing touchdown.

If the rookie running back plays this well, Las Vegas may have a shot to win this game.

Brock Bowers has at least 5 receptions, leads Raiders in receiving yards

The Raiders are clearly a different team with and without Bowers.

Las Vegas' last two games are the perfect example. The Raiders can hang without anyone when Bowers is hot, like when he had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars. But when he is absent (on reception for 31 yards against Denver), the offense just cannot move the ball.

This is why the return of Bowers is so important for the Raiders.

Now that Bowers has recovered from his knee injury, Las Vegas stands a fighting chance against Dallas.

But the Raiders are now a different team than they were back in October when Bowers was out. The biggest difference is the loss of Jakobi Meyers, who was traded to the Jaguars at the deadline.

With fewer talented players to draw coverage away from Bowers, it could be difficult for the second-year tight end to get open. Even against a porous Cowboys secondary.

Regardless, I am going to trust that Bowers is the most talented player on the field. And I believe he'll have a big game in front of a national audience.

I am predicting that Bowers will haul in at least five receptions on Monday Night Football. He has only done so four times this season.

Beyond that, I believe Bowers will lead the Raiders in receiving yards with at least 75.

Maxx Crosby sacks Dak Prescott twice, but Raiders come up short on MNF

The Raiders' defense deserves a lot of credit for how well they've played this season. That is, considering the level of talent they have across the board.

Aside from Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have no true stars on defense. So it is a testament to Las Vegas' coaching staff, and the chemistry of the unit, that they've held up so well.

Crosby is having a down season by his standards, only managing five sacks and an interception through nine games. But I could see him making a splash against the Cowboys.

I am predicting that Crosby will get at least two sacks on Dak Prescott in Week 11.

But I'm not sure it will be enough to get the win. I have the Raiders losing by one score against the Cowboys.