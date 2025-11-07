The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2025 season has gone from hopeful to humbling. A fresh start under new head coach Pete Carroll was supposed to bring discipline, balance, and identity. Instead, the team sits near the bottom of the AFC. They have struggled to score and sustain any rhythm. Most ecently, they traded top receiver Jakobi Meyers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. This move signaled a shift from competing now to preparing for tomorrow. Yet, even in a rebuilding year, you can’t field a competitive team without giving your quarterback weapons.

If the Raiders want to stay at least respectable, they need to act fast. The front office’s next move is clear. They need to sign a veteran wide receiver who can bring a semblance of stability to the offense. Doing so would help bridge the gap until the team reloads in 2026.

Early optimism to harsh reality

Under Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, Las vegas has stumbled to a 2-7 record through Week 10 of the 2025 season. After a promising Week 1 victory that hinted at potential, the team’s offense has since sputtered. Smith, though completing 66.7percent of his passes, has been plagued by turnovers. To date, he has thown 12 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns.

The team’s uneven performances and lack of direction prompted a philosophical shift at the trade deadline. The Raiders traded away their leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Note that Meyers had requested a trade earlier in the season after failing to reach terms on a long-term extension. Now, this deal will allow the Raiders to offload his expiring contract while stockpiling assets for their rebuild.

Of course, it's strategic long-term move. That said, it has also left a glaring hole in the offense. Meyers was Smith’s most dependable target, particularly on intermediate routes and in the red zone. Now, the Raiders face the daunting task of balancing development with competitiveness.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the next signing that the Las Vegas Raiders must make after trading away Jakobi Meyers.

Sign a veteran wide receiver

The Raiders’ biggest priority post-trade is signing a veteran wide receiver. Note that Smith thrives on timing, precision, and trust. He now lacks a reliable slot option who can separate quickly and move the chains. Recall, too, that the Raiders just signed Tyler Lockett about a week ago.

While Carroll’s familiarity with Lockett brings some relief, the latter is best viewed as a complementary piece. He is most certainly not a primary solution. His presence offers leadership and reliability. At this stage of his career, though, Lockett is a short-term bridge, not the long-term answer.

The Raiders need another proven receiver who can line up in the slot or as a flanker and serve as Smith’s safety valve. Young wideouts like Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr haven’t shown enough consistency. Brock Bowers, who recently returned from injury, does offer a lot of depth. However, he just had his worst game of the season in their most recent loss to the Denver Broncos on TNF. Adding a veteran now would not only stabilize the offense. It would also accelerate the development of younger players around Smith.

Tyler Lockett’s arrival

Lockett’ recent signing was a smart but limited move. Again, he brings leadership, professionalism, and familiarity with Carroll’s system. That said, he is not the dynamic, every-down threat that Meyers was.

Lockett excels as a route technician and situational playmaker, but his speed and durability have declined. Expecting him to carry the passing offense is unrealistic. The right signing would not only help Smith but also open up opportunities for Bowers.

Veteran presence is vital for growth and culture

Beyond on-field production, adding another experienced receiver would serve an important purpose in the locker room. With Meyers gone, the Raiders’ receiving corps is one of the youngest in the league. The current group just lacks depth and leadership.

A seasoned wideout can help establish professional habits and reinforce Carroll’s culture of accountability. Someone like Diontae Johnson, Odell Beckham Jr, Robert Woods, or even Nelson Agholor could potentially fit the bill. Each offers varying degrees of experience, route discipline, and locker-room leadership. Signing one of these veterans on a short-term, team-friendly deal would allow the Raiders to remain competitive while preserving their flexibility for 2026.

Balancing the rebuild with respectability

Trading Meyers confirmed that the Raiders are playing the long game. Carroll and general manager Tom Telesco are prioritizing youth, draft picks, and cap space. With that, the 2025 season has become about evaluation and foundation-setting. Still, that doesn’t mean the Raiders should wave the white flag.

Signing a veteran receiver would help them field a competitive team while developing the next generation. It would also allow Smith to operate within a functional offense. That would give the front office a fair evaluation of whether or not he remains part of the team’s future.

The options may be limited, but the logic is sound: stability breeds development. The Raiders can’t afford to throw away the rest of 2025. They must sign a veteran wide receiver who can help them stay competitive now while building for tomorrow.