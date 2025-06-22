With OTAs and minicamp in the past, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 offseason roster is mostly complete. However, heading into training camp, the Chargers need to make one final splash and trade for disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Chargers did not have too much cap space to use in free agency and failed to make any significant signings. They added several key veteran pieces — Najee Harris, Tyler Conklin, Mike Williams and Benjamin St. Juste, among others — but did not make any headline-worthy moves. Instead, Los Angeles directed most of its attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles added nine players in the draft, among the most of any team in the league. Jim Harbaugh admitted that he focused the draft around Justin Herbert, whom he has taken a strong liking to. As such, five of the nine players the Chargers drafted were offensive players. The draft class notably included running back Omarion Hampton, who will take over for the departing JK Dobbins, and dynamic wideout Tre Harris.

Overall, the Chargers' 2025 offseason has predominantly been a success. However, cornerback remains the lone position they have failed to address. Despite signing St. Juste, Los Angeles seems unlikely to retain top cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who is still a free agent. Considering Los Angeles' secondary ranked top 10 in yards per pass and passing yards allowed, the team should feel a sense of urgency to keep its elite defense intact.

Trading for Ramsey would not solve every issue, but it would be a meaningful step. Adding an elite defender and playmaker to an already dominant defensive unit would perfectly round out the Chargers' 2025 offseason heading into training camp.

Chargers need to trade for CB Jalen Ramsey before training camp

Tyreek Hill has been the focus of the Miami Dolphins' dramatic 2025 offseason, but Jalen Ramsey has also been on the trade block for months. Miami general manager Chris Grier confirmed that the two sides mutually agreed to seek a trade, but have yet to find a suitable partner. The Dolphins clearly have no urgency to make a deal, but seem to be finally close to closing the door.

Coming out of minicamp, a Ramsey deal is now likely to get done before training camps begin in late July, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. More importantly, Schefter reported that Ramsey wants to join a West Coast team. His specific list included the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Chargers. Even if true, the Dolphins are not obligated to give in to Ramsey's request, but it gives the selected clubs a significant advantage.

Of the aforementioned West Coast teams, the Chargers should have the most urgency to execute a trade. Without Samuel, they are currently down to starting either Cam Hart, Nikko Reed, Ja'Sir Taylor or St. Juste opposite of veteran Donte Jackson. Hart, who started six games in 2024, likely has the upper hand, but is a significant downgrade from either Ramsey or Samuel.

Much of the Chargers' success against the pass in 2024 depended on their pass rush, which they maintained in the offseason. General manager Joe Hortiz prioritized re-signing Khalil Mack, while adding Da'Shawn Hand, Jamaree Caldwell and Naquan Jones to the group. The revamped unit is even better on paper than it was in 2024, ostensibly increasing the urgency to keep the same approach with the team's secondary.

Ramsey, who played for the Rams from 2019 to 2022, is already familiar with the Los Angeles area. His geography-based preference list makes it clear that he prioritizes his quality of life off the field at this point in his career. Yet, playing for high-energy coaches like Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter fits Ramsey to a tee. This is a prime opportunity for the Chargers to land a big-name player in the trade market that they need to capitalize on.

Jalen Ramsey would make Chargers' defense elite

With his 31st birthday coming up in October, many are worried that Ramsey's best days are behind him. However, his numbers suggest he is still an elite cornerback capable of elevating any defense. Ramsey received a 76.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, the 16th-best of the site's 222 graded cornerbacks.

Ramsey's strong 2024 campaign kept nothing in the dark. He played all 17 games on the year, taking the field for 96.52 percent of Miami's defensive snaps, the most of any cornerback in the league. Ramsey also posted an elite 46.1 shadow rate, covering the top opposing pass-catchers at the 18th-highest clip.

Even with his high usage, Ramsey only allowed 6.3 yards per target on 1.6 yards of separation per target. His blanketing coverage led to 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Adding a player of Ramsey's caliber to the Chargers' defense unquestionably softens the blow of losing Samuel. A secondary comprised of Ramsey, Jackson, Derwin James and Alohi Gilman rivals any other unit in the league. Having experienced players in St. Juste, Elijah Molden and Taylor would arguably make them the best defensive back corps in the league.

For Ramsey, landing with the Chargers might be his best-case scenario. He is familiar with the Rams and would thrive with the 49ers, but joining Harbaugh's club figures to suit him best. As his speed and durability decline with age, Ramsey can maintain an elite level while playing with safeties like James and Gilman. Not even San Francisco, which lost star safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency, can provide him with that level of back-end support.