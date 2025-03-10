The Los Angeles Chargers are one team that could make a lot of noise during NFL free agency. LA enters the offseason with roughly $93 million in cap space, second only to New England. The Chargers just spent some of that cap space extending one of their legendary defensive players.

The Chargers and linebacker Khalil Mack have agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million contract per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mack was expected to become a free agent. He would have had a healthy market to explore.

Some Bears fans hoped for a reunion with Khalil Mack in Chicago this offseason. Those hopes are now crushed as Mack will play for the Chargers for at least one more season.

Mack took a slight step back during the 2024 season, but he is still a dominant defensive player. He logged 39 total tackles and six sacks in 16 games played last season. Mack is just one season removed from a career-best season where he had an impressive 17 sacks.

The Chargers can now search for a running mate to line up opposite of Mack. LA released veteran Joey Bosa on Wednesday. Bosa was a mainstay with the Chargers since the 2016 season.

Chargers could be big spenders during NFL free agency

The Khalil Mack extension may just be the tip of the iceberg for the Chargers.

LA has plenty of needs to fill this offseason, with almost every position on the team needing some investment.

The Chargers have several picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 22nd overall selection. However, they'll need to get aggressive in free agency to plug holes before the draft.

Los Angeles may be one of the more active teams in the NFL during free agency. Not only do they have plenty of needs, but they have cap space they are obligated to spend.

NFL teams are obligated to spend at least 89% of their salary cap each season according to the current CBA. They must also average 95% spending over a four-year period.

The Chargers may have run out of veterans to extend after paying Mack. As a result, that cap will be spent during free agency.

Chargers fans should prepare for plenty of news this week as the NFL's legal tampering period begins at 12PM on Monday.