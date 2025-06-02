The Los Angeles Chargers reinvented themselves through a physical brand under Jim Harbaugh. This philosophy benefitted Justin Herbert as the quarterback gained a newly revamped ground attack. But also created some hidden gems worth knowing about ahead of the 2025 season.

Harbaugh didn't need to solely trust Herbert's arm to win games. A vaunted ground attack birthed a new star along the offensive line in Joe Alt. The defense features three rising stars including one who inked a new deal.

Expectations will be higher following the Bolts' playoff run. Herbert now has Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton in his backfield. Top rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey even has help via second rounder Tre Harris of Ole Miss.

But again, the Chargers feature some hidden gem talents. And this defensive trio are capable of becoming household names for the Bolts, even across the league.

Chargers Edge/OLB Tuli Tuipulotu 

Even with perennial All-Pros Khalil Mack and Derwin James leading this defense, Tuli Tuipulotu is a name to watch even more. Tuipulotu first brought intrigue as a new pass rush mate for Joey Bosa in 2023. He's risen as the top pass rusher.

The 22-year-old needed to adjust to a new defense in his second season last season. But he flourished under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The first-year defensive coordinator even got more creative placing James and Tuipulotu on the same side. Bringing a new array of heat that confused quarterbacks.

Tuipulotu piled 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in his sophomore NFL season. Both represent improvements from his rookie campaign. He also delivered four games of hitting two TFLs — an improvement from the one he had in 2023.

Now he's entering his second season under Minter. Plus longtime Pro Bowl edge rusher Bosa is gone, while Mack continues to age. You could be looking at a Pro Bowl nod with Minter unleashing Tuipulotu some more this fall.

Chargers safety Elijah Molden 

Elijah Molden became an under-the-radar bold pickup for the Bolts. He arrived via trade from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2024 season.

He proceeded to hit new seasons highs across the board: 75 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Molden then got rewarded with a new three-year deal worth $18.75 million, including $13.5 million in guaranteed money. The Chargers clearly see potential moving forward.

Molden also benefits from having James next to him at safety. Which gives Minter even more freedom to blitz James and allow Molden to handle most of the coverage duties. Molden is forming a solid safety tandem with the defensive backs leader.

Chargers CB Tarheeb Still 

Perhaps L.A. doesn't need to scream for CB help after all. Even with Jaire Alexander as a trending possibility. Tarheeb Still quietly emerged as a ball-hawk, which can convince Hortiz to stick with the current CB room.

Still went from fifth round 2024 draft find to 12-game starter. And played a pivotal role in producing a top 10 pass defense.

The 6-foot-1 CB swatted down 10 passes his side. He even piled 62 tackles with 45 solo stops. Lastly, Still produced eight games that saw him surrender three receptions or less on his side.

He formed a rare combo with Cam Hart opposite of him — who broke up seven passes while starting in six games. Still helped convince the Chargers that they didn't need to make a splash CB signing this offseason. He's expected to still earn reps even after the team signed veteran Donte Jackson.