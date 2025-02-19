The Los Angeles Chargers have turned things around under head coach Jim Harbaugh. LA won 11 games during Harbaugh's first season and even made the playoffs. Now the NFL is set to feature the Chargers in an international game to kick off the 2025 season.

The NFL will return to Sao Paulo, Brazil during the 2025 season with another Week 1 game played on Friday night, per Ari Meirov. Los Angeles will be designated as the “home” team for this game.

Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos spoke about the announcement via NFL.com.

“It's an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage,” Spanos said. “It's also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America. One of the great countries of the world, Brazil is as vibrant, dynamic and culturally diverse as anywhere on the planet and we cannot wait to experience the warmth and passion of its people during our visit.”

Since the Chargers will be the home team, that limits the number of possible opponents that LA could be facing in Week 1.

LA will play against the following teams in home games during the 2025 season:

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

NFL welcomed back to Brazil after memorable 2024 regular season game

The NFL played its first game in Brazil during Week 1 of the 2024 season, sending the Packers and Eagles.

Apparently that game was so successful that Brazil is happy to welcome the NFL back for another international game.

“After a successful and memorable first game in Brazil in 2024, we are delighted to confirm the league's return to São Paulo with the Los Angeles Chargers as the designated team in what will be an incredible next chapter in the market,” NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez said via NFL.com. “Alongside our partners — SPTuris, Mayor Nunes and the Corinthians — we will continue to make history together and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for passionate fans of the game once again in Brazil.”

This is great news for the NFL.

Commissioner Roger Goodell already has ambitious plans for expanding the league's global presence. Goodell announced in November that he would like the NFL to play eight international games during the 2025 season. His plan includes this Brazil game, as well as additional games in London, Spain, Mexico City, Germany, and Ireland.

The NFL is truly becoming a global phenomenon.