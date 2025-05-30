A lot has happened in the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 offseason, making their rookie minicamp seem like a distant memory. But with their unique approach to the offseason, everything is set up for the rookies to hit the ground running.

Jim Harbaugh has never been a coach to take the easy route, and he worked his magic yet again with the team's 2025 rookie minicamp. Harbaugh implemented a new approach at Chargers minicamp, ridding it of 11-on-11 live sets and focusing on individual drills. He believed the new format allowed players to stand out more, according to reporters on site.

“Let's identify if a guy has the talent and is good enough to be here, then take them through the 11-on-11 in a couple weeks rather than do it backwards and see if they're good at 11-on-11 right now,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic. “We likely would not get that diamond in the rough, that gem, right? Because you wouldn't see the talent as much.”

The talent was evident in most of the Chargers' nine 2025 NFL Draft picks. The team was fond of first-round running back Omarion Hampton, who set the table for an exciting positional battle with Najee Harris in training camp. However, the player who made the most noise was second-round pick Tre Harris.

Coming off a first-team All-SEC campaign, Harris shot himself into the early-round conversation with a stellar 2024 season. All the focus of the 2024 Ole Miss team was rightfully on quarterback Jaxson Dart, but Harris was with him step by step along the way as the team's leading receiver.

With his stellar collegiate career now in the past, Harris is arguably the Chargers' rookie expected to make the biggest immediate impact, even over Hampton. His minicamp outing did nothing but strengthen that sentiment.

Tre Harris impressed in 2025 rookie minicamp

Harbaugh said that his objective of rookie minicamp was to evaluate the undrafted rookies on his team. The 61-year-old coach said he already “knows” Hampton and Harris, and expects a lot out of them, and he wants to get a better look at players like DJ Uiagalelei, Nikko Reed, Luke Grimm and Josh Fuga.

Regardless, Harris caught everyone's eye with his strong opening performance. Harris immediately clicked in the system, showing a lot of tools that offensive coordinator Greg Roman can use. With Justin Herbert showing up, Harris also got a chance to begin developing chemistry with his new quarterback.

herbo to tre .. we can get used to this pic.twitter.com/go585LWJ3p — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harris' route-running, speed and hands were on full display at the Chargers' 2025 rookie minicamp. Though he did not run routes against a defense, the crispness of his cuts was visible to every spectator. It can be difficult for wideouts to stand out in drills, but Harris managed to do so.

Route-running has always been one of his strengths. Harris recorded an absurd 73.2 percent success rate against man coverage, including 72.2 percent against press coverage in 2024, according to PFF's Austin Abbott. Los Angeles drafted him with hopes of starting him at wideout next to star slot receiver Ladd McConkey, and Harris appears ready for the challenge.

Chargers expect big year from Tre Harris in 2025

With McConkey going off for 1,149 receiving yards as a rookie, the Chargers fully plan on riding his momentum into 2025. However, given their lack of supplementary pass-catchers in 2024, they desperately needed to bring in a player like Harris. Los Angeles welcomed Mike Williams back to the organization, but Harris will be the guy the team expects to step up as their top wideout.

In 2024, Quentin Johnston was second on the team with 711 receiving yards behind Harris. While serviceable, Harbaugh has never been shy about his goal to propel Herbert forward in his career. Harbaugh went as far as saying he built the Chargers' 2025 NFL Draft around Herbert and assembled the building blocks to get his quarterback into the Hall of Fame. By drafting Harris, Los Angeles addressed its biggest weakness at wideout.

Throughout his career, Herbert has done his best work with dynamic wideouts. He has previously thrived with elite slot receivers like Keenan Allen, but Herbert loves to lean on his rocket arm. It should come as no surprise that the best year of his career, 2021, coincided with Williams' prime. Before injuries slowed him down, Williams made a career out of burning defenses in the second level. His run-down legs no longer give him those abilities, but Harris is tailor-made for the role.

Harris is an elite route-runner, but his speed, explosion and sure-handed ability initially gained scouts' attention. His 4.5-second 40-yard dash time was not quick enough to rank in the top 10 of receivers at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, but his true forte comes at the high point. With an elite 61.5 percent contested catch rate in 2024, Harris led the FBS with 5.12 yards per route run. Whether it was on a deep route or creating magic after the catch, Harris is a big play waiting to happen.

Historically, players like Harris tend to be boom-or-bust. But with the promise he has already shown in the Chargers' 2025 offseason rookie minicamp, there is a lot for Los Angeles to be excited about.