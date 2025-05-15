Each year, the Los Angeles Chargers raise the bar for NFL schedule release videos. After turning heads with their anime-themed release in 2022, the Chargers have returned with a fresh twist — this time unveiling their schedule through a Minecraft-inspired video that reinforces their social media team’s reputation as one of the most creative in the league.

The Bolts have earned a reputation for having arguably the most inventive social media team in the NFL. Fans eagerly await their schedule release to see what imaginative concept they’ve come up with next. This time, the Chargers delivered once again—rolling out a reveal that felt more like a Hollywood short film than a typical team post.

— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025

An Chargers announcement full of Easter eggs

The nearly five-minute clip manages to do a lot in a short span, beginning with the Kansas City Chiefs wielding magic ahead of their Week 1 matchup in Brazil. As soon as the “Bora Brasil International Game Unlocked” prompt flashed in the top-right corner, it was clear the video would be packed with sharp, inventive details.

The AFC West estate bit—featuring the Las Vegas Raiders stuck in a dirt hut—was pure comedy. The video packed in sly jabs, hidden references, and niche jokes only die-hard fans would catch. The Chargers didn’t hold back, even roasting teams they won’t face this season. Justin Herbert goes on a horse-hunting mission, taking down the Denver Broncos, before the ghost of Saquon Barkley appears, eerily haunting the New York Giants’ room.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel swims away, and in a nod to his infamous exit during the Colts’ Week 8 collapse last season, Anthony Richardson fittingly sputters to a stop in the mock Indy 500.

After Sam Darnold exits Minnesota, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain stuck between chasing a playoff spot or starting over. Either way, they wind up with a 9-8 record once again. Meanwhile, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen rallies his squad with his now-iconic “Duval” call from his introductory press conference.

A creeper obliterates the Las Vegas Raiders’ home, prompting a transition to Philadelphia, where the Eagles are seen mobilizing to protect the “tush push” — with Dom DiSandro spearheading the effort.

The Chargers now focus on the upcoming season

By the end of the video, the Chiefs’ magic fizzles out after getting swept aside by the Eagles. The scene then shifts to Dallas, where a heated chatroom exchange unfolds between DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons — a nod to their offseason clash on social media.

The video wraps up with a full list of credits for everyone involved in its creation. Much like a quality film or series, it rewards repeat viewings — with plenty of hidden Easter eggs tucked beneath the surface for sharp-eyed fans to catch.

With the Chargers continuing to dominate the social media game, the next step is translating that creativity into consistent success on the field next season.