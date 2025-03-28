The Los Angeles Chargers are at a pivotal moment. After another season filled with promise but ultimately derailed by inconsistency and injuries, the Bolts enter the post-free-agency phase of the 2025 NFL offseason still searching for the key addition that could push them into legitimate Super Bowl contention. With a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and a strong defensive foundation, the Chargers remain competitive. However, their offensive arsenal isn’t quite on par with the AFC’s top contenders. The solution is within reach, and it’s time for general manager Joe Hortiz to make a bold move. The ideal trade is out there, one that could transform the Chargers into a true powerhouse in the conference.

A Cautious Free Agency Approach with One Major Addition

The Chargers took a measured approach in free agency. They opted to address depth across multiple position groups rather than making aggressive splash signings. Sure, they methodically filled some roster holes. That said, two significant needs remain: running back and edge rusher. The team currently has Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Bud Dupree in the pass-rush rotation. However, they could use a fourth edge rusher to bolster the group, especially with Mack and Dupree being on the older side. Meanwhile, newly signed running back Najee Harris provides a reliable option in the backfield. Still, the Chargers need a complementary playmaker with explosive potential to form a dynamic one-two punch.

Of course, one glaring issue remains unaddressed: upgrading Justin Herbert’s receiving weapons. Bringing back Mike Williams is a familiar move. That said, it isn’t enough. The Chargers have too many uncertainties at wide receiver behind Ladd McConkey. Their tight end situation also lacks a true difference-maker. Sure, the NFL Draft offers a potential avenue to bolster the receiving corps. However, the Chargers still have time to make a major trade that could instantly elevate their offense.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Los Angeles Chargers must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

An Intriguing Trade

With DK Metcalf already off the board, New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave is another intriguing wide receiver could be available. Despite no clear indication that the Saints are shopping him, speculation has swirled around the possibility of Olave being dealt.

One significant factor to consider is Olave’s injury history. He missed half of the 2024 season due to concussions. Additionally, he became eligible for a contract extension this offseason. This could prompt New Orleans to explore trade options before committing to a lucrative long-term deal.

That said, the Saints are under no obligation to trade Olave. Also, they would surely demand a substantial return for the Ohio State product. Given that the Chargers were unwilling to part with a second-round pick for Metcalf, it’s fair to question whether they’d be willing to pay the price for Olave.

Still, unexpected moves happen all the time in the NFL. From a purely football perspective, Olave would be a perfect addition to the Chargers' offense. His presence could elevate Justin Herbert’s game and provide the dynamic playmaker Los Angeles desperately needs.

Why Olave is the Missing Piece for the Chargers

Remember that the departure of Keenan Allen in the 2025 offseason left a significant void in the Chargers’ receiving corps. Sure, they still have Quentin Johnston. However, he has yet to emerge as a dominant target. Pairing Johnston with Olave would give Herbert a lethal receiving tandem that could compete with the best in the league. Olave’s elite route-running and ability to create separation would take pressure off Johnston, allowing him to flourish in a complementary role.

Furthermore, head coach Jim Harbaugh has emphasized a balanced offensive approach. That only works when the passing game has the firepower to keep defenses honest. Olave’s speed and explosiveness would stretch the field. He would also force opposing defenses to account for the deep threat while also opening up opportunities in the run game. With Harbaugh’s focus on efficiency and physicality, Olave’s polished skill set would be a seamless fit.

The Trade Package That Gets It Done

What would it take for the Chargers to land Olave? The Saints would undoubtedly seek a strong return. A reasonable trade package could see the Chargers sending their 2026 first-round pick, a 2025 second-rounder, and a mid-round pick in 2026 to New Orleans in exchange for Olave. This deal would provide the Saints with valuable draft capital to retool their roster while allowing the Chargers to maximize their current championship window.

For a team looking to take the next step in a highly competitive AFC, making a bold move for Olave could be the difference between another frustrating season and a legitimate Super Bowl push.

Final Thoughts

The Chargers have long been a team on the cusp of greatness, but they need to capitalize on their championship window while Justin Herbert is in his prime. The addition of Chris Olave would provide an immediate upgrade to an offense that lacks explosiveness and elevate them to contender status in the AFC. While the trade cost may be steep, the potential reward of finally assembling a true Super Bowl-caliber roster far outweighs the risk. If Los Angeles wants to take the next step, it’s time to go all in and make this move happen.