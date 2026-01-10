The Los Angeles Rams entered Charlotte as a massive favorite against the Carolina Panthers. The duo of Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua showed why out the gate.

Stafford faced a four-man pressure with no running back help as an extra blocker. Turns out the extra backfield presence wasn't needed. The Rams' QB1 Stafford hit his new favorite target on this 14-yard touchdown strike.

RAMS STRIKE FIRST! Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua combine for the first TD of the game 😤 pic.twitter.com/gx2EXMyBAv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Rams watched the duo erupt early especially after clearing Davante Adams for the game, taking him off the injury report. L.A. then added a Cobie Durant interception and led 7-0 at Bank of America Stadium during the first quarter. But Los Angeles wasn't through with seeing the Stafford and Nacua connection in the NFL Playoffs opener Saturday.

Rams watched another Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua connection vs. Panthers

L.A. took advantage of the Bryce Young pick made by Durant.

Article Continues Below

Stafford swung a shorter pass to Nacua inside Carolina's red zone. Channeling the fury of a power back, Nacua bounced off tacklers and punched the ball into the end zone, covering just five yards.

PUKA TD x2 LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jOo3dKEwUe — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2026

That score capped a seven-play drive that ate up 48 yards and took away 4:01 off the play clock.

Nacua immediately hit five catches for 59 yards and the pair of touchdowns. He now achieves a new career-best feat — delivering his first two-touchdown game during the postseason.

Nacua didn't catch touchdowns in the Rams' last playoff run — but still grabbed 11 catches for 141 yards versus Minnesota and Philadelphia. He scored once during his first-ever NFL playoff game against the Detroit Lions, which still ended in a loss during the 2023 season. That evening witnessed a nine-catch, 181-yard night from Nacua.

He's on pace to shatter those marks if the chemistry with Stafford continues.