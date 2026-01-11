Matthew Stafford came through in the clutch for the Los Angeles Rams, leading them in a 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.

Going into the playoffs, Los Angeles shined as one of the best teams in the NFL. Despite finishing with a 12-5 record, they only secured the fifth seed as their division rival Seattle Seahawks secured the NFC West Division title, relegating the Rams to the fifth spot. They also needed to beat Carolina, who won the NFC South with an 8-9 record, in enemy territory, making the matchup a tough one for the offensively talented squad.

Luckily for Los Angeles, they escaped Carolina with the playoff win. Stafford made big plays in the clutch to give his team the victory to send the Panthers home and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

“The #Rams survive an incredible effort from the #Panthers. Their opponent in the divisional round could be one of a number of teams. Tonight’s game will help provide clarity. But a dangerous team takes the next step,” NFL insider Mike Garofolo wrote on social media after the game.

How Rams played against Panthers

It was a thrilling matchup to begin the 2025 playoffs, seeing the visiting Rams give heartbreak to the hosting Panthers.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, seeing Los Angeles lead 17-14 at halftime. Carolina refused to let up, exchanging leads down the stretch. Despite this, Matthew Stafford provided two touchdown passes to give his team all the distance they needed to secure the playoff victory.

Stafford got comfortable as the game went on, especially when the team needed him in fourth quarter. He completed 24 passes out of 42 attempts for 304 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Kyren Williams enjoyed a decent performance as he recorded 13 carries for 57 yards while making two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Puka Nacua shined in the receiving attack, catching 10 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 14 yards and another score. Davante Adams came next with five receptions for 72 yards, while Colby Parkinson caught two passes for 34 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

The Rams will rest before preparing for their upcoming matchup in the NFC Divisional Round next week. They await the pending results of the remaining NFC Wild Card games on Sunday to find out their next opponent.