Fresh off a close 34-31 road win over the Carolina Panthers in Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup, the Los Angeles Rams are poised for likely another road matchup in the Divisional Round. As the team preps for their next opponent, three of Sean McVay's assistant coaches are getting interview requests. According to NFL insider Albert Breer on X, formerly Twitter, the trio of Chris Shula, Mike LaFleur, and Nathan Scheelhaase has requests from multiple teams.

“Demand for Rams' assistants 📈📈📈 Per sources …” reported Breer. “• DC Chris Shula has requests from Cards, Raiders, Titans, Giants, Ravens, and Dolphins. • PGC Nathan Scheelhaase has requests from Raiders, Browns, and Ravens. • OC Mike LaFleur has requests from the Raiders and Cards.”

The Las Vegas Raiders want to speak to all three coaches. The Arizona Cardinals want to talk to defensive coordinator Shula and his offensive counterpart in LaFleur. Shula and passing game coordinator Scheelhaase are wanted by the Baltimore Ravens. Three other teams, including their NFC counterparts in New York, the Giants, also want to speak to the defensive coordinator. Will any of McVay's assistants become the latest acolyte to land an NFL head coaching gig?

Rams look to advance to first Super Bowl since 2021 title win

Article Continues Below

While Shula is the most sought-after of the three assistants, LaFleur and Scheelhaase each bring their own advantages. The NFL is more offense-oriented than ever. While neither offensive assistant calls the plays (McVay does, as it's his system), their experience in the scheme is a major benefit of their candidacies.

Don't be surprised to see either Shula or LaFleur end up with the Cardinals, where they could face off twice a year against McVay, their current boss and mentor. Scheelhaase in Baltimore, where he would design an offense around two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, could be a jolt to the Ravens organization. In any case, don't be surprised to see all three coaches get promoted over the next few weeks. If they can help McVay win another Super Bowl, the Rams' phones will undoubtedly continue to ring.