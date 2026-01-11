The Los Angeles Rams escaped with their lives and a victory in their Wild Card meeting with the Carolina Panthers when quarterback Matthew Stafford came through with a pair of 4th quarter touchdown passes to secure a 34-31 triumph and advance to the divisional playoffs.

Stafford hit tight end Colby Parkinson with a 19-yard TD pass and 38 seconds remaining to give the Rams the victory. Previously, the Panthers had taken the lead on a 7-yard TD pass from Bryce Young to Jalen Coker with 2:39 remaining. That touchdown came after the Panthers had blocked an Ethan Evans punt. The Panthers went 30 yards in 4 plays for the go-ahead score.

Rams head coach Sean McVay credited Stafford with keeping the Rams together and mounting the successful 7-play, 71-yard drive that gave the Rams the victory. “We made a lot of mistakes in this game and there are a lot of things that we have to clean up,” McVay said. “That's on me. But I will say that when we needed it the most, we found a way to be at our best. Matthew orchestrated an unbelievable drive after the blocked punt. Matthew trusted his guys and they came through.”

Stafford has huge game for Rams

The Rams quarterback got off to a great start before hitting a lull in the middle of the game. However, once the Panthers were able to come back and take a lead, Stafford refused to let the Rams fall apart. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards with 3 TDs and 1 interception.

Puka Nacua was once again his top receiver. He caught 10 passes for 111 yards with 1 touchdown reception. He also had a 5-yard run for a touchdown.

Bryce Young was undaunted for the Panthers in his first postseason game. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 264 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had just 46 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.