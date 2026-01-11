Matthew Stafford escaped Carolina in more than one way. Yes, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback avoided a massive upset at the hands of the Carolina Panthers with a clutch final drive. That being said, Stafford also avoided another form of disaster.

After starting the game with eight straight completions, Stafford hit his throwing hand on another player's helmet. The Rams quarterback was in clear discomfort after that hit, but he stayed in the game. Despite a cold stretch right after that hit, Stafford did enough to lead the Rams to come back against the upstart Panthers.

After the game, Stafford was unsurprisingly nonchalant about his injury. The Rams QB admitted that the injury didn't feel pleasant and that they would get it checked out, but that the adrenaline powered him through the game.

Article Continues Below

“I got a finger bent back,” Stafford said, per Cameron deSilva. “They saw it on the TV on the sideline. I didn’t know exactly what had happened. It wasn’t pleasant. Wasn’t great. We’ll see what it is. I was obviously able to finish the game and throw it decent. Once the ball is snapped, the adrenaline is pretty good so we’ll hopefully just keep it going.”

Stafford and the Rams suffered a huge scare against the Panthers. Despite holding a 10-point lead early in the game, Carolina was able to claw their way back into the game. Los Angeles' defense crumbled against the Bryce Young-led attack, and Stafford was having trouble with accuracy during the game. In fact, Stafford even threw a costly pick and missed throws throughout the game.

However, Stafford fought through the adversity and led the Rams down the field on their final drive. Down by four points in the two-minute drill, the quarterback orchestrated a classic Stafford drive, capped off by a touchdown grab by tight end Colby Parkinson to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.