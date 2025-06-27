On one hand, the Miami Dolphins have been urged to sign a former Bears player. On the other, Tyreek Hill has taken to poking the bear. And in something not related to a bear, here is one obvious Dolphins trade candidate entering the 2025 training camp.

It’s no surprise who fits this bill for the Dolphins. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been the trade talk of the town for quite some time. This isn’t the veteran’s first rodeo on the trade market. He’s been with three teams in his nine-year career.

Dolphins looking to deal CB Jalen Ramsey

General manager Chris Grier made it clear the team wants to find a trade partner, according to nbcsports.com.

“I will say, these decisions aren’t done quickly,” Grier said. “And they’re not taken lightly because we’ve spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things.

“At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade. So, we went through the process and just felt … that it was best to move forward. And (it’s the) best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey.”

The Dolphins are reportedly hesitant to foot the entire bill for Ramsey’s $24 million in guarantees this season. That’s the price it sometimes costs when talking about a seven-time Pro Bowl performer.

Ramsey came to the Dolphins in 2023. He turned in a Pro Bowl performance, but wasn’t quite as effective last season. Still, he started all 27 games and played 97 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps. That’s quite the opposite of a guy like recently released Jaire Alexander.

“And it would seem his availability would make him a prime candidate for other teams to pursue in a trade. Ramsey had (11 passes defended) with two interceptions in 2024. He also added a sack and six tackles for loss.

Good numbers, no doubt. But the Dolphins have planted their trade flag deep into the ground. But Grier said he knows there’s no guarantee of a deal being made.

“We’re prepared if he’s here, we’ll deal with it,” Grier said. “And if he’s not, we’ll adjust as well. So, we feel good about where it is.

“It’s never easy to replace a player like Jalen. He was a good player for us. He’s a good player. He’ll probably be a Hall of Famer here. But for the Miami Dolphins going forward, we feel like this is the best chance to help us win — not only just this year but in the future as well.”

Timing window for making a trade may be closing

Mike Florio said the pressure is mounting for the Dolphins to get a deal done, according to nbcSports.com.

“And if the wait lasts into training camp, things could become even more interesting,” Florio wrote. “It’s unlikely, given the circumstances, that the Dolphins would want Ramsey in training camp. If Ramsey goes along with that (they can’t keep him away if he wants to work), the Dolphins would keep waiting for the right deal.”

But if things drift into the regular season, does that mean a deal is dead?

“The situation could end up having parallels to the Deshaun Watson situation from 2021,” Florio wrote. “He was nearly traded to the Dolphins before Week 1. Then, as the trade deadline approached, it almost happened again. When it didn’t, the Texans paid Watson for the rest of the season before trading him.”

As for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, he’s trying to stay above the fray, according to palmbeachpost.com.

“I'm very excited to coach a football team, that’s not dismissing, but quite honestly, everything is an opportunity cost,” McDaniel said. “So I think it is quite honestly irresponsible for me to put down some of the thoughts. The focus is on the players that we’re working now.”

Could the Steelers be in the Jalen Ramsey mix?

Adam Schefter threw the Pittsburgh Steelers into the ring as a likely candidate to land Ramsey, according to his recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike” via Sports Illustrated.

“I think Pittsburgh checked in,” Schefter said. “I'm not so sure Pittsburgh's gonna be the destination. In fact, if I had to guess, I would say Pittsburgh would not be the likely destination.

“I think when you're trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense, and we'll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams. I know people have brought up the Rams, and the Rams just continue to float around out there. It would have to work financially for both sides.”

Of course, trades don't just happen in a vacuum. Things would have to fall into place. But given Ramsey's value, even at his age, there's still a strong possibility he could be playing somewhere other than Miami in 2025.