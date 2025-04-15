The NFL Draft typically sparks annual trade discussions with its placement in the middle of the offseason. In 2025, that storm seemingly hit the Miami Dolphins, with the general manager Chris Grier confirming they would be seeking a trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Early Tuesday morning, it was reported that the team had mutually agreed with Ramsey to seek a trade from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Speaking at his pre-draft presser, Grier confirmed the reports, saying he and the rest of the front office came to the conclusion after “weeks of discussions.” Grier made a point to note that Ramsey did not request a trade, but the decision was imminent.

“After a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen Ramsey, we've decided it was probably in the best interest of all parties to move forward,” Grier said. “These decisions aren't done quickly, and they're not taken lightly. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade… We just felt that, after numerous conversations and talking last week, [a trade] was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey.”

Following an injury-shortened year in 2023, Ramsey is coming off just the second 17-game season of his career. The 30-year-old recorded 60 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and one sack on the year while receiving a stellar 76.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus. Despite potential age concerns, he proved to still be one of the best defensive backs in the league.

Dolphins' Chris Grier teases moves on top of Jalen Ramsey trade

Grier added that he is not forcing a Ramsey trade, saying his team will “deal with it” if the cornerback is still on the roster by Week 1. However, he also teased further moves, including opening the door to a potential Tyreek Hill trade.

The Dolphins general manager said he is not pursuing a trade but would listen to offers. However, he claimed his asking price was around two first-round picks, setting the bar high.

Coming off the first playoff-less season of the Mike McDaniel era, Miami has a lot to smooth over before training camps begin. Grier and the Dolphins will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks and potentially more if they execute a blockbuster trade within the next week.