Mike McDaniel's seat has been burning for quite some time now. After a disastrous start to the season, many are expecting the Miami Dolphins to fire the head coach anytime soon. After a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, it seemed like McDaniel's time in Miami is coming to an end.

Well, that's seemingly not the case. Ian Rapoport shared a short update on McDaniel's job security, saying, “On the Miami #Dolphins: No changes are expected at this time, I’m told.”

McDaniel was hired by the Dolphins in 2022. A former assistant to Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, McDaniel was hailed as an offensive genius. The head coach proved in his first two years that he had the smarts to build a creative offense. The Dolphins were one of the most potent offenses in 2022 and 2023, powered by Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and the mind of McDaniel. While playoff success evaded Miami during this time period, the first two years were at least an encouraging sign.

Article Continues Below

However, over the last two seasons, the Miami offense, known for its firepower, started to sputter out. There are a few reasons for their struggles, including Tua Tagovailoa's health and shaky play. However, McDaniel is not completely off the hook. His inability to adjust to how defenses cover his concepts has made life that much harder for the Dolphins.

Miami is coming off a brutal loss in Week 7 to the Browns. Both teams came into the game with a 1-5 record. The expectation was that this would be a close battle between two bad teams in the NFL. Instead, Cleveland completely dominated Miami. Tagovailoa once again struggled, throwing three interceptions for a second game in a row. Miami finished the game with just six points on the day.