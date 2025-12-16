Two-time All-Star Adolis Garcia's contract was not tendered by the Texas Rangers earlier this offseason, leading to an end to his chapter in Arlington. On Monday, Garcia agreed to a $10 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. After Garcia joined the Phillies, the Rangers shared a heartfelt message for the 2023 World Series champion.

“Thank you, Adolis, for providing endless energy, enthusiasm and passion to our club over the past six seasons,” the Rangers wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “You gave us the greatest postseason performance of all-time and now, the history of our organization can’t be told without El Bombi.

“Best of luck in your next chapter.”

Garcia, 32, made the All-Star team in 2021 and 2023. He played a pivotal role in the Rangers' 2023 World Series run. Garcia hasn't been the same player in recent years, though, as he struggled in both 2024 and 2025.

Article Continues Below

The Rangers ultimately made the decision to move on from the 32-year-old. Nevertheless, the organization is clearly grateful for everything he accomplished in Texas.

Garcia is now set to begin a new chapter with a Phillies team that has serious World Series aspirations. There's a chance he will play everyday in Philadelphia as well. With a deep lineup around him, perhaps Garcia will bounce back and enjoy a big 2026 campaign with his new ball club.

Meanwhile, the Rangers will move on in hopes of rebounding after their up and down 2025 season. Texas is looking to compete in the American League West, but the team does have some uncertainty heading into the new campaign.

Regardless of how the Rangers perform, Adolis Garcia will be missed in Arlington.