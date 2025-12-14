Dan Marino might be long retired, but he is not ready to see Aaron Rodgers walk away just yet. As the 42-year-old quarterback tries to guide the Pittsburgh Steelers to another AFC North crown and a third straight playoff berth, the Dolphins legend is openly rooting for him to keep going, even with retirement chatter hovering over Monday night’s showdown between Pittsburgh and Miami.

Marino’s connection to this matchup runs deeper than nostalgia. He grew up in Pittsburgh, starred at Pitt, and was even offered a chance to suit up for the Steelers after his Dolphins career ended in 2000, a proposal he ultimately declined.

Now he is watching another future Hall of Famer carry his hometown team. Rodgers has thrown 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions with a 96.2 passer rating through 12 games, numbers that have kept the Steelers in the division race and the AFC playoff picture.

Speaking to DJ Siddiqi of Poker Scout, Marino said he has only crossed paths with Rodgers a handful of times, mostly at celebrity golf events in Lake Tahoe and in interviews from his CBS days, but his respect for the veteran is obvious.

He called Rodgers “an incredible player” and said he “throws it as good as anybody ever has in the league,” adding that he hopes the Steelers star keeps playing because the game is still clearly in his “heart” and “soul,” and he continues to operate at a high level.

Rodgers has even found a way to enjoy being one of the league’s elder statesmen. After Philip Rivers un-retired to join the Colts, the Steelers QB joked that he is no longer the oldest active player, while still praising Rivers’ toughness, football IQ, and legendary trash talk. That blend of self-awareness and edge is part of what Marino appreciates about this late-career chapter.

As Pittsburgh gears up to host Miami on Monday Night Football, Rodgers’ future beyond this season remains unresolved. For now, one of the greatest passers ever is just hoping the Steelers veteran keeps postponing that final decision and keeps firing.