The Miami Dolphins' dreadful 2025 season took another turn for the worse with a 28-6 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in prime time. However, the team avoided another potential disaster with running back Ollie Gordon II's latest injury update.

Gordon went down with an ankle injury suffered while blocking for receiver Malik Washington and did not return to the game. The team has since confirmed that he is day-to-day with an ankle sprain, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Ollie Gordon down after this play, tough night. pic.twitter.com/cFpvm56PZk — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gordon was already having a rough night before suffering the injury. The rookie received three touches, which he turned into just nine yards. Gordon was also the subject of a phantom unnecessary roughness penalty and the ensuing controversial reaction from running backs coach Eric Studesville.

Yikes: The Dolphins RB coach went OFF on RB Ollie Gordon after he was flagged for an AWFUL tripping call. The coach was 100% in the wrong here 🤦‍♂️ Miami is a disaster of a football team. pic.twitter.com/PvyfZ0vhQk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2025

The Dolphins are already without second-year running back Jaylen Wright, who has played just two games all season with a knee injury. Veteran Alexander Mattison is also on injured reserve, making Gordon the only reserve running back on the active roster behind De'Von Achane.

After playing on Thursday, the Dolphins have 10 days before they return against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. The long layoff should give Gordon enough time to recover and minimize any potential missed time.

Article Continues Below

If Gordon is forced to miss his first game of the year, the Dolphins could elevate JaMycal Hasty or Jeff Wilson Jr. from their practice squad. Wilson, who has appeared in two games this season, would be the most likely candidate.

Dolphins' offense slowly falling apart with Ollie Gordon injury

Although Wilson has been a meaningful contributor for the Dolphins before, the offense would miss Gordon more than it would seem. The rookie has become an increasing part of Mike McDaniel's offensive rotation as the season has progressed, particularly since the team's injuries to Tyreek Hill, Darren Waller, Mattison and Wright.

Gordon has played at least 10 snaps in all but one game in 2025. His usage has increased over the last two games, playing over 30 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 7 and Week 8.

Gordon's increased playing time led to a season-high 46 rushing yards in Miami's Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He is still not a threat to De'Von Achane's role as the Dolphins' primary running back, but the Oklahoma State alum is quietly forming one of the league's most underrated backfield tandems.