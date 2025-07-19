The Minnesota Vikings have become one of the elite teams in the NFC under head coach Kevin O'Connell. After winning 13 games and the NFC North title in 2022 and 14 games last season, O'Connell has earned a great deal of respect from his peers and keen NFL observers. O'Connell's greatest strength is his ability to work with quarterbacks.

Prior to coming to the Vikings, he played a key role on the Los Angeles Rams with helping Matthew Stafford lead that team to a Super Bowl title. He got the most out of Kirk Cousins in '22 and he did the same with Sam Bradford last year. His biggest test comes this season as J.J. McCarthy takes over the QB1 role for the Vikings.

McCarthy was the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the time he was selected, the thought was that McCarthy would be able to become the team's starting quarterback by no later than the halfway point of the season. However, McCarthy tore his meniscus in his first preseason game and missed the entire season.

He has recovered from the injury, and he is now the team's starting quarterback. As long as McCarthy can get through the summer unscathed, McCarthy will be under center in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

There is pressure on nearly every starting quarterback in the NFL and the heat on McCarthy is among the most intense. The Vikings are expected to fight the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title and one of the top seeds in the conference. McCarthy has not yet thrown an official pass in the league, but if the Vikings are going to contend, he has to come through with a big year.

Vikings have major offensive weapons

McCarthy has plenty of athletic talent and passing skills. He demonstrated them while leading Michigan to the national championship during the 2023 season. McCarthy demonstrated the accuracy, timing and arm strength that O'Connell and Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah want to see from him when he dons his Vikings uniform.

However, there have been many talented quarterbacks drafted into the NFL that did not fulfill their talent or potential. There are no guarantees that McCarthy will turn his skill, intelligence and athletic ability into success on the field.

The Vikings have substantial offensive weapons who can help McCarthy reach his potential. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson may be the best at his position in the NFL. If he is not, he is clearly in the top-three because of his sensational hands, route-running ability and spectacular athleticism. Jefferson caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jordan Addison also ranks with the best No. 2 receivers in the league. Addison has game-breaking speed and he caught 63-875-9 last season. Tight end T.J. Hockenson excels at his position and will give McCarthy a top third-down weapon and red zone target.

O'Connell is also likely to take advantage of running back Aaron Jones and his skills. If the Vikings can get a solid contribution from their offensive line and the running game, McCarthy will not be asked to carry the team on his shoulder pads early in the season.

Vikings also have a solid defensive team

When O'Connell was hired, the Vikings were among the worst defensive teams in the league. However, they have improved consistently in 2023 and '24 under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The Vikings were a top-10 defense in yards allowed for the majority of the '24 season, and while they slipped a bit at the end of the season, they finished 5th in points allowed.

The presence of leading tackler Blake Cashman (111 stops), big-play specialist Andrew Van Ginkel (11.5 sacks and 2 interceptions returned for touchdowns) and pass rusher Jonathan Greenard (12.0 sacks) give the Vikings the ability to shut down opposing offensive teams.

A high-level defense will also help relieve some of the pressure on McCarthy.

Nevertheless, at some point, McCarthy will have to make big plays that win games. That pressure can't be eliminated fully no matter how much help he gets from Jones and the running game as well as the impressive defense.