Following Kirk Cousins' departure from the Minnesota Vikings, signing quarterback Sam Darnold proved to be a great move. However, when the Vikings didn't franchise-tag Sam Darnold, it's more likely that he'll be on a new team in 2025. There's still a possibility that Darnold returns to the Vikings, but NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah proposed a new plan of attack for the Vikings — involving a reunion with Kirk Cousins — in a new offseason podcast series called 40s and Free Agents.

“Nobody's talked about this, but I think it's a fascinating conversation,” Jeremiah said. “If — let's say Sam Darnold leaves. Sam Darnold goes to the Steelers, right? So, he's gone. If you're [the Minnesota Vikings] — and here's the options, right? You have [JJ McCarthy]. You're hoping he's going to be the guy, but you need a veteran there. You have Daniel Jones, who's been on your team last year. You have Kirk Cousins, who is available to come back as, you know, buying you a little more time with JJ McCarthy.

“Would you rather have Daniel Jones with what he's going to cost — which I would have to believe is a lot more than what Kirk Cousins because of the Falcons and the way that contract was situated? Or you could get Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota for next to nothing. Who would you rather have?”

Now, this would also have to rely on the Atlanta Falcons being willing to release or trade Cousins, which would come with dead money, regardless of the outcome, per Spotrac.

If the Falcons were to trade Cousins, they would first have to wave Cousins' no-trade clause. Then, if they waived the clause, these would be their two options:

Trade Cousins before June 1, forcing the Falcons to take on $37.5 million in dead cap and $2.5 million in cap savings. Trade Cousins after June 1, forcing the Falcons to take on $12.5 million in dead cap and $27.5 million in cap savings.

However, there's a possibility that the Falcons aren't interested in trading Cousins and decide to cut him instead.

That would be a bit surprising, but the possibility is open.

If they prefer to release Cousins, here are their two options:

Cut Cousins before June 1, forcing the Falcons to take on $65 million in dead cap. Cut Cousins after June 1, forcing the Falcons to take on $40 million in dead cap.

So, in terms of saving money, the Falcons' best option would be to trade Cousins after June 1.

Would the Vikings want to trade for Cousins? Not only did he elect to test free agency after six seasons with the Vikings, but he'll be 37 years old by the start of the 2025 regular season.

And, Cousins is coming off one of the worst seasons in his 13-year NFL career.

The Vikings could prefer a different quarterback in free agency, avoiding the Kirk Cousins drama altogether.

But, if the Vikings fear JJ McCarthy won't be ready by the 2025 regular season after his season-ending knee injury, adding a veteran presence to the quarterback room makes sense.