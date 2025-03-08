Sam Darnold is not expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, per NFL Network. The Vikings recently declined to use the franchise tag on Darnold, who quarterbacked the team in 2024.

The recent trade that sent Geno Smith to Las Vegas from Seattle is expected to be a primary reason why Darnold may not be returning. The Seahawks need a quarterback now with Smith gone to play for Pete Carroll once again.

Darnold had the best year of his career in this previous campaign. He threw for more than 4,000 yards and led Minnesota to 14 victories. The Vikings lost in the NFC Playoffs, in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Minnesota now has the decision of who to focus on at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy missed basically his entire rookie season due to an injury. The Vikings may be wanting to sign a veteran this offseason, per NFL Network.

McCarthy is expected to be cleared to practice again this spring.

The Vikings hope to replicate their 2024 success

If the Vikings do lose Darnold, it will be a tough task replacing him. The veteran quarterback played like a man reborn in 2024, tossing 35 touchdown passes. He finished the season with 4,319 passing yards.

Minnesota didn't play well in their postseason game against the Rams. Darnold got sacked nine times in a 27-9 loss to Los Angeles. Pass protection is an area the Vikings will need to improve upon in 2025. That's especially true if the inexperienced McCarthy is given the keys to the offense.

There are still plenty of quarterbacks available in free agency, if Darnold does in fact leave. Aaron Rodgers is one player in particular looking for a new home. The Vikings may decide to give a strong look to the Super Bowl champion and veteran, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

In his career, Darnold has also played for the Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. He has 16,383 career passing yards and 98 career touchdown passes.