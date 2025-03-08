The Minnesota Vikings are trying to get their quarterback room in order this offseason. The team is looking to possibly sign Daniel Jones, per NFL Network. There's competition for Jones' services as the Indianapolis Colts are also interested in him.

Jones last played for the Vikings, so that may give the team a bit of an edge when it comes to his decision.

The Vikings are expected to lose Sam Darnold, who is interested in going to Seattle. That's because the Seahawks need a quarterback after trading Geno Smith to Las Vegas. A lot of dominoes are falling around the NFL.

Jones is looking at multiple opportunities and not just the Colts or Vikings, per NFL Network. There are several other teams needing a play caller including the New York Giants and New York Jets.

There are several other quarterbacks also available to NFL teams, including Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The Vikings have options at quarterback

The Vikings do seem to have a reliable fall back option if Darnold leaves as expected. Minnesota has J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings, who missed the 2024 season due to injury. He's being cleared to practice this spring.

McCarthy doesn't have experience, though. The Vikings could sign a quarterback to work with him and help mentor him. That means that free agent and veteran Aaron Rodgers could be an option. Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, in a highly forgettable tenure.

Jones is certainly another option for Minnesota. He joined the Vikings during the 2024 season, after asking to leave the New York Giants. The Giants and Jones seemed to have mutual interest in parting ways, but it was still a surprise to many when Jones exited the Big Apple.

In his career, Jones has 14,582 passing yards and 70 touchdowns. He's also thrown 47 interceptions. He is a former first round NFL Draft pick, who played with the Giants from 2019-2024. Jones wants another chance at achieving greatness following his disappointing end with that team.

The Vikings had an outstanding 2024 season. Minnesota won 14 games behind Darnold, who came in when McCarthy got hurt. Darnold, like Jones, found a second chance with the Vikings. Darnold had flamed out during his days with New York's other team, the Jets.

Time will tell what the Vikings decide to do. Minnesota fans hope the team can build on the outstanding 2024 season, which was one of the best in recent memory.