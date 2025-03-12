The Minnesota Vikings lost QB1 Sam Darnold in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks. Then on Tuesday, Daniel Jones left for a potential starting opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts. That leaves just JJ McCarthy and Brett Rypien as the only quarterbacks left on the roster, but it appears they could still make another move under center.

Following Aaron Rodgers' official release from the New York Jets on Wednesday, the Vikings are said to have interest in the four-time MVP, per Dianna Russini. Rodgers is reportedly interested in possibly playing for Minnesota as well, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants remain keen on the signal-caller.

The Vikings are expected to head into the 2025 season with McCarthy as their starter if they don't sign anyone. The former Michigan Wolverine missed his entire rookie year due to injury but will certainly get a chance to prove himself this year. That's if they don't bring in someone established like Rodgers.

The 41-year-old had a disappointing two-year spell with the Jets. He tore his Achilles in the first game of his debut season and then struggled in 2024 as NY once again missed the playoffs. Rodgers completed just 63% of his throws for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The Jets finished the campaign with a 5-12 record.

Rodgers in Minnesota could be intriguing. It represents a fresh start for the veteran, who doesn't have many years left. To be honest, he'd likely just be a rental for the Vikings because Rodgers is clearly going to retire sooner rather than later. But, the team does have some intriguing weapons for him, most notably Justin Jefferson and youngster Jordan Addison.

If Rodgers does land in Minny, it would mean he followed the same path as former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre, who left Lambeau for Gang Green before playing a brief stint for the Vikings.