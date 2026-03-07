Max Crosby poured his heart out on the field during his seven seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and now, after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, the star pass-rusher is doing so again in a farewell video to fans. He even decided to shoulder some of the blame for what has been a rough stretch for the franchise.

“I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team,” Crosby said on his podcast, “The Rush,” as conveyed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “I’ve given my heart and soul and I feel like I let y’all down, man. Ever since Day 1, I’ve wanted to create and build a winner with the Raiders.”

Many fans will shake off Crosby's apology and instead express gratitude for what he did give to the squad. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection constantly emanated intensity on the gridiron, and he produced the numbers to back it up. In 110 regular season games, Crosby recorded 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 278 solo tackles and a franchise-best 133 tackles for loss.

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick had only one opportunity to compete in the playoffs, but he made sure to leave his mark on the big stage. Crosby posted one sack and two TFL in Las Vegas' 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round during the 2021-22 campaign. That season, by the 28-year-old's own admission, is the “most fun he has ever had playing football.”

Following the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden, and all the controversy surrounding it, the Raiders could have easily plunged to the depths of the AFC. Instead, under interim HC Rich Bisaccia, Maxx Crosby led the team to an unlikely playoff berth. He tallied two sacks in a must-win regular season finale clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, doing everything in his power to send Vegas to Cincy.

The Silver and Black are 21-47 since that celebrated triumph.

The Raiders failed to maximize Maxx Crosby's talents

Crosby played for three more head coaches after Bisaccia's run and learned what it means to be a franchise cornerstone in times of misery. He maintained his stellar form and stayed committed to propelling the Raiders toward sustained success. He is only one man, however.

Las Vegas is in the process of building a new culture and will trust presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to embody it, but the organization's timetable probably does not align with Crosby's remaining peak years. He also signed a $106.5 million contract extension last offseason ($91.5 million guaranteed), which is a hefty price to pay for a rebuilding squad. While it is difficult for both sides to admit, a split was practical for all involved.

Crosby will now set his sights on helping the Ravens win their first championship in the Lamar Jackson era. He is excited for the competitive prospects that lie ahead, but it is obvious how much Mad Maxx will miss the team and its fan base. He expressed a desire to retire as a member of the Raiders when the time comes.

That is just a formality, though. Vegas will always regard him as one of its own.